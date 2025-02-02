What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About February 3, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, February 3, 2025. We have high energy with a Moon in Aries at the start of the day, but life begins to settle for us when the Moon enters Taurus at night.

The Aries Moon points toward the Emperor tarot card, predicting a bit of drama and maybe the need to fight off a few challenges on Monday. We may need to stand up for ourselves and exercise courage in adversity. For fire signs, this may be a call toward action.

Advertisement

If you're an earth or water sign, you may need to set a boundary and stand by it. For air signs, let your mind rest as you have no choice but to argue a point effectively; however, patience can prevent you from saying things you don't mean. Let's see what else is in store for you based on the one-card tarot reading.

Tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on February 3, 2025:

Advertisement

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Sun

Aries, this is a wonderful time for socializing and stepping outside your comfort zone.

You may feel filled with energy and warmth today; use it to do things you love and position yourself for growth.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Swords

The tide is turning, Taurus. You may be saying goodbye to a chapter in your life, which comes with waves of emotions.

You may feel a combination of grief, relief, and excitement.

As you move forward, you may reflect on the closing chapter, considering what you want to take with you and leave behind.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Cups

An unexpected surge of inspiration may come upon you, Gemini.

Your intuition has quite a lot to say right now, so this is a great time to be intentional about making space to hear its ideas.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

It isn't about how quickly you get a reward, Cancer, but how valuable it is.

If you feel as though you have been waiting or working for something for quite some time, the abundance that is coming is well worth the wait.

Additionally, you can take the time to nurture the things that are important to you.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Are you feeling unlucky, Leo? It may seem like the cards are dealt against you, handing you hardships.

While you can't control certain things around you, this time may encourage you to seize your inner world while navigating through this time.

Ride the wave; it too shall pass, Leo.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Don't be afraid to stand in your convictions, Virgo.

The things that are important to you are worth being bold for.

This is an amazing time to ground yourself in the bigger picture, your long-term goals, so you can stand strong when resistance, including your own fear, comes.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

It can be difficult when your expectations of others are unmet, Libra.

You may have been expecting one reaction, and were met with another.

While you can't control others' actions, you can communicate your thoughts and feelings.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Tower

Motives matter as much as the act at hand, Scorpio.

This is a wonderful time to grow in curiosity, both about why you may want certain things as well as to understand others better.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

What are you resisting, Sagittarius? This is a wonderful time to set aside stalling and do the thing, and feel much better after.

It may be taking much-needed rest, or setting in motion something that has been delayed.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

You are an amazing and unique person, Capricorn; this is a wonderful time to get to know that.

This may look like entering a journey of learning about yourself and growing in confidence.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

You are regaining your strength, Aquarius.

If you have felt in a funk, this is a sign that it is coming to a close.

You may begin to feel ready to engage with things that were too exhausting before.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Adaptability is key, Pisces.

Not all habits or mindsets are beneficial or can take you to the next stage in life; this is a good time to keep an open mind and embrace change where it's needed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.