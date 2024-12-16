The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 17, 2024

We experience a surge of big energy when the Moon shifts into the zodiac sign of Leo on December 17, 2024. This big energy shows up in our daily tarot card reading as well.

Several zodiac signs received a card from the Cup suit indicating an emotional day ahead for several zodiac signs. Swords and Pentacle cards indicate a desire to do something that makes money. Let's see what else is in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday.

Daily tarot card horoscope for Tuesday, December 17, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

This is a wonderful time to enjoy beautiful friendships, Aries. You were made for connection, and you will enjoy good company. Plan to do something fun with people you love. Reach out to acquaintances you haven't spoken to in a while, to reconnect. Try something new and branch out to new people.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

People change, Taurus, and what matters is how you handle the process. Today, your relationships may feel slightly strained by distance or interests. While initially, lack of closeness can feel threatening, it's also an opportunity for you to grow. How might a relationship challenge you to become a better person? What value might new experiences add to your life?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

A new sense of inspiration may come to you unexpectedly, Gemini. You may get a new idea or feeling from your intuition. This is a good time to be open to what comes and explore them with creativity.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Are you feeling frustrated, Cancer? You may be experiencing delays or feeling directionless. This is a good time to reflect and get curious about what might be happening.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

You are moving on to newer and better things, Leo. You may feel the tide is turning, and things are changing in your life. You are gaining distance from old chapters in your life and welcoming a new journey. This is exciting! Reflect on what you might want to leave behind and what will be essential to take into the future.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Do you feel like you have too much on your plate, Virgo? You may be feeling a lack of organization or overexertion of yourself. This is a good time to step back and gain clarity on your current situation. You may need to be selective with your time or develop new systems.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Few things in life matter more than one good decision. Today brings you a financial problem that requires thoughtful consideration and wisdom. Who can you trust to ask for good advice without judgment? How can you adjust a few things in your schedule to talk to a financial counselor for help?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Harmony is all about balance, Scorpio. What areas of your life are out of sorts? Do you work too many hours? If so, where can you make time for play? You may have to push through to get ahead, so why not find a way to have everything you want?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You have a great mind, and part of your ability to figure things out lends itself to sarcasm.

Today, you may find the edgy humor in a situation and interject funny banter that causes people to laugh. It's great to lighten conversations; remember to read the room in case someone misses the punch line.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Put in time and effort into the things you love to do, Capricorn. Passion fuels purpose and purpose leads you to want to do more of what you enjoy. Putting these two things together can help you to reach a new height in life today. Success comes with happiness, so follow your heart and let it lead you where you need to go.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Empress

What's your intuition telling you to do? The first few seconds of a first encounter can tell you everything you need to know about a person or situation.

Hindsight is 20/20, and typically a person won't notice something until later when it's too late. Today can be different for you. Pay special attention to your initial reaction, and don't dismiss it. Listen to what your gut is trying to say.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

What comforts do you long for and wish you could have more of? Today, surround yourself with things in life that bring peace of mind. Protect your thought life and avoid negative energy or its sources. Make a decision that you'll choose only the best for your mind and nothing less.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.