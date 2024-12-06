What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About December 7, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope has predictions for December 7, 2024, that provide insight and wisdom. We have a day filled with changes, and we are one week before the Full Moon! Venus will enter Aquarius, and the Moon will enter Pisces. Neptune ends its retrograde cycle.

Life has started to feel different for us now, which can feel like a shock to our system even if these are changes we wanted and needed in our lives. When life feels different, we often see those same dynamics pop up in our tarot card reading. Let's discover what is in store for your love life, career, projects, and more starting on Saturday.

Daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Saturday, December 7, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Today, you may question recent past events and wonder if you're on the right path. It's normal to have self-doubts, but if you base your choices on facts and careful thought, trust yourself. A little mini-review to be sure won't hurt.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Today, managing your ego and feelings of power may be a big job to tackle. You may not realize your intimidating effect on others. A little gentleness can go a long way in the right environment. Pay attention to the crowd.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

Few arguments are unresolvable. "Let calm heads prevail" is the mantra for the day. Space and distance can be helpful tools to reaching a peaceful compromise, especially if you are working with strong personalities.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Do you enjoy group projects? Today, you'll find power in group settings where minds can collaborate and bring ideas together. You may prefer working alone most days, but a team approach will give you (and others) the support they need.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Can you tell when a person feels lost or lacks direction? Be careful when choosing a life partner or friend to build your world around. Ask good questions to see what their intentions are. You may hear more than you realize when you listen and let people speak freely.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

'Tis the season, Virgo, and it can be super tempting to buy things you can't afford due to your generosity. Keep up with your budget. Don't let a desire to people please push you to do things that aren't in your best interest. Perhaps handmade gifts or crafts can be a great way to show your love without going into debt.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

This tarot card often symbolizes a divorce, but you may be letting go of something you felt 'married' to in an unhealthy way. What habits are you tracking? What areas of life do you feel you need to get under control? You can let go of them this week.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

What is your relationship built on? Trust, loyalty, and kindness. Still, this month, you may ask yourself if 'love is enough. Should you hit a rough patch in your relationship this week, commit to working through it. Patience can help you figure out what to do to bring harmony back into your love life again.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You want financial security, Sagittarius, but you also may be unsure how to get there. Today's tarot card reveals a need to tap into an expert's knowledge to maximize your money and make your dollar stretch.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Are you experiencing a mental block or a lack of creativity today? Do something that breaks your routine to spark your imagination again. Take a walk or go to a movie. Take a new route to work or home. Doing something different may revive your spirit and get your artistic energy flowing.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You will meet someone new this week, and they may reveal how to exude more confidence, determination and ambition. Surrounding yourself with people who motivate you to be more is much easier. Plan to expand your social circle with incredible new friends.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

What do you consider to be toxic, Pisces? Today may present you with an uncomfortable decision — to let go of a friend or family member whose actions hurt your heart. You may need to ponder how to create a safe space so you aren't adversely affected by another person's energy; however, if you see this is necessary, trust your gut and don't ignore it.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.