The One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On December 20

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot card horoscope for December 20, 2024, is here. Friday is a solid day to be productive and feel happy about what we accomplished today.

The Moon enters Virgo, bringing up the Hermit tarot card, and this is a sign to listen to your inner voice and follow your heart. Give up to the universe what feels out of control or beyond your capacity to handle.

There's more wisdom to be found in the tarot cards; here's what this means for you.

Daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Friday, December 20, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Swords



What’s on your mind, Aries? A new creative idea that you are passionate about may have stirred up within you. Or, you may have learned something that you want to share. In sharing your delights with others, use discretion, acting mindfully and according to your judgment.

You may decide some things are better kept to yourself for now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles



It is the season of giving, Taurus! Today, timely relief may come to you, helping you solve a problem.

On the flip side, you may be led to return good fortune where you can. You have experienced kindness in the past and may feel inspired to continue in it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Judgement



A new chapter is opening, Gemini! Your horizons are broadening, and you are walking on fertile ground for new and better things to bloom.

This is an excellent time to position yourself in a place of receiving, reflecting on where exactly you wish for freshness and growth.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Fool



It is beautiful to get comfortable in being uncomfortable, Cancer; it means you are in a position of growth. You may be thinking about trying something new, but the fear of failure or being seen trying could be lurking.

However, lucky for you, today is a wonderful day to embrace new beginnings and choose action in response to fear. Remember, every master once had to take their first step.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune, reversed



Even difficulties and temporary setbacks work in your favor, Leo. John Green once said, “The darkest nights produce the brightest stars.” Hard times can seem utterly bothersome, but they can bring out blessings that other experiences do not.

Inconveniences grow your patience, and changes can help you build a greater sense of appreciation for what you have. How can the script be flipped in your current circumstance?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Swords



New beginnings are often disguised as painful endings. Give yourself the space to process change in your life and the freedom to get excited about what is to come, Virgo.

You have amazing things ahead! Your current position may prepare you for a level of blessing and transformation you did not expect. This is a wonderful time to stay reflective and hopeful for the future.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Cups



What you choose not to give attention to is just as important as what you choose to water, Libra.

You are entering a beautiful period of new things, which may include saying goodbye to what is not working to make room for more.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: King of Pentacles



Today, your leadership skills are blossoming, Scorpio. Today, you may be inspired to tend to your responsibilities with extra care and excellence.

In addition, your qualities are not only a benefit to yourself but a blessing to those around you. This is a wonderful day to hone in on your natural traits of strength, letting them guide you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Cups



Your thoughts create your perception, and your perception creates your reality, Sagittarius. This is a wonderful thing! Because one of the most powerful tools lies in your control.

Today, seize the opportunity to become aware of your thoughts — noting that not every single one is true — and be intentional in thinking of thoughts of good and pure nature.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles



Capricorn, when you feel lost, simplicity is the answer. An overwhelming amount of options and opinions, combined with a lessened connection to self, can contribute to a feeling of disorientation or unsureness of which way to go.

If you are feeling in a wandering state, this is a wonderful time to draw back to the basics and connect with yourself. This may look like drowning out the noises and letting yourself rest. You may find all the answers when you look within instead of elsewhere.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Cups



Sometimes, when you have done all you can — and feel as though you have exhausted your options — it makes room for the divine to intervene. This is promising, Aquarius!

This is a wonderful time to hold fast to your hope and believe for great things within your circumstances.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Magician



You have talents and beautiful qualities, Pisces. This is an excellent time to own who you are and develop confidence in your skills.

It may not come overnight, but what good thing does?

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.