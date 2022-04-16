The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Sunday, April 17, 2022

If there is anything to blame for a day less than stellar, it's the fact that we have our Moon opposition Uranus, along with Moon opposition Mercury.

This lineup leads to aggressive opening and bullish behavior. Many of us will tire of arguing with people and simply give up, walking away in dismay.

Others will lead the way with insistence, deciding that it's their way or the highway. Take it or leave it, is the 'way' of today.

There's an arrogant tone to people's voices on this day, and some signs of the Zodiac will not flow well with that kind of tone.

Because of the Moon's opposition with Mercury, we won't be able to say that one important thing that we had on our mind, to that one important person who needed to hear it.

Because of the Moon's opposition Uranus, we will take everything to heart and find offense is most of the words that are directed our way.

This day is rife with misunderstandings, and even worse when it comes to overly dramatizing everything that comes into our view. We are drama queens, all of us, today, and that never works out well for anyone.

However, certain zodiac signs will take it worse than others. Oh, nothing is tragic here, and this day promises nothing more than bruised egos and slightly hurt feelings.

There's nothing about this day that we can't get over, yet we will go about our business with hostility and righteousness leading the way. We'll get over it ... tomorrow.

The three zodiac signs who have rough horoscopes on Sunday, April 17, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've been on a roll in terms of good luck and smooth sailing, but days like today are bound to happen and while you'll get past the antic of the day rather well, you'll still be 'doing time' in the harsh realities that this day brings in abundance. For instance, you can't communicate today. It's off.

You, who are known as the messenger of the Zodiac simply cannot find the right words to express what's on your mind today.

This cramps you and makes you feel as though you're about to blow an opportunity, and you will blow it, Gemini.

You may get a second chance but what makes this day rough for you is that you are going to lose the chance to do something you really needed to do.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You can consider yourself to be one of the main offenders today, as your attitude towards people is just...rotten to the core. You've had it. You know what you want and nobody in your world seems to be willing to lift a finger to help you out. And so, you turn on them, big time.

It is advised that you watch your mouth today, but you absolutely will not listen to good advice.

Today is the day where you bully people and pretend it's for their own good. You simply have zero tolerance at play, and should anyone tell you what's on their mind, you will firmly reject them and their entire scheme.

You are not feeling social, to say the least. This will pass and all will go back to factory restorations in good time.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What you will be dealing with today is the mess others left behind. Just what you didn't want or need, considering you are the neatest, most fastidious sign in the Zodiac. Your work is flawless, and the last thing you invite into your world are people who will mess it all up, just because 'they can.'

You don't think any of this is funny, even though everyone tries very hard to convince you to 'lighten up.'

Heck, they might as well be telling you to 'smile!' It's so infuriating. You have no handle on the situation today and that's what bothers you the most.

You'll be second-guessing yourself, wondering why you consented to work with these sub-humans, as you call them. Your sense of entitlement is through the roof, and though others may be to blame for your mood, it's still you who is acting the most obnoxious.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.