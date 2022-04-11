The 3 Zodiac Signs With A Rough Horoscope On Monday, April 11, 2022

It's an interesting astrological season that we're going through, as we have so many different types of transits coming at us from all directions. Today, April 11, 2022, presents us with Moon square Uranus — troubling in terms of dreams, visions and interior monologues, along with Sun trine Moon and Moon opposition Saturn.

Saturn influences tend to get on our nerves, making us feel trapped, or rather, incapable of moving forward. So, we're looking at Sun trine Moon for the comforts of the day, as those Uranus-Saturn shifts will be toying with our emotions and fears.

Because we have transits that affect our emotional state in terms of the Moon's placement, signs like Cancer and Scorpio are bound to be affected. Because of the tug between Uranus and Saturn, signs that depend on balance, such as Libra, are tossed into the mayhem as well. And so, Cancer, Libra and Scorpio are sure to feel this day in ways that others might not.

We're looking at a day of hope that may veer off the path for a while, landing itself in the world of doubt and fear. Whereas sometimes it's good to listen to one's heart and take heed where intuition goes, today is the kind of day where our intuition may just end up as false; this days goes to conflicted emotions and off base rumination.

We have the ability, on this day, to take things the wrong way. We can steer ourselves back on track, of course, but that might not be able to happen until day's end.

The three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on Monday, April 11, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer will have a particularly rough horoscope today, mainly because of high expectations that lead to nonstop waiting and the eventual poor result. Today is the kind of day where you, Cancer, start the day thinking it's going to go one way while you stand in wonder as it goes south, very quickly. This day isn't a disaster as much as it's one where you spend too much time overthinking what you're going to do about it.

It's as if everything has a tangent involved; one thought leads to another, which invites new negative thoughts and ends up with you feeling too emotionally confused and ready to throw in the towel for the day.

You will sleep soundly tonight, because by the end of the day you'll recognize that there's very little to do about 'whatever' it is that upset you so, during the day. It's a day that ends up in acceptance, and in a way, that's not so bad.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's not as if you are the absolute shining example of a well-balanced life, but you certainly thrive in conditions that afford you peace and some semblance of balance. Because Uranus is always intent on stirring up the chaos, and Saturn is there to let you know that you must play nicely, you'll be feeling trapped and unable to proceed with whatever you had in mind for the day.

It's a slick little trap that's been laid for you, and you will slide right into it — mentally. Just as soon as you think you have control, you will lose it, however this will not last.

The outrage of the day seems to only last while the sun is out, so you'll be in a state of calm recovery by evening. Best to stay at home, resting, involving yourself in very little that takes thinking.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The word of the day is 'control' and that's exactly what you'll be grasping at in order to make some kind of sense of what's happening. On one hand, you'll feel expressive, ready to take on the world and show them what you've got; on the other hand, you'll be met with resistance and what feels like a roadblock of the mind.

You may start to wonder why you are even bothering to take anything seriously today — and you'd be on the right track if you feel that way.

This is NOT the day to take everything to heart, as it's both temporary in affect and over the top in reaction. Nothing is balanced here, and the control you want only applies to how you perceive it all.

If you see this day as a mess, it will manifest as more of a mess than you can handle. So, it would be best for you to take it all with a grain of salt, as they say, knowing that tomorrow will be better for you.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.