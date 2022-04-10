3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Adventure In Love During The Sun Trine The Moon Starting April 11 , 2022

No matter what your zodiac sign is, Aries season is the time of year when we start new things. So, when the Sun trines the Moon on April 11, 2022, you may start to feel the itch to venture out and see the world with fresh eyes with the one you love.

The Sun is in Aries on April 11, 2022. And the Moon is in Leo, so we get a double dose of fire in the air.

Whenever we have a transit like Sun trine Moon, which happens fairly frequently, we recognize within us a distinct need for 'more'.

We want more happiness, more security ... more love. And when we hone in on love and the idea of relationships, we find that during this transit, our need to 'do things' with our loved one's increases.

There's a feeling in the air of 'it's now or never' and that places a sense of urgency on our romantic moves; sure it's nice to snuggle and watch TV, but wouldn't it be cool to get off the couch and actually DO something exciting?

And that is what three of the zodiac signs will be feeling in their romantic lives, during the Sun trine the Moon on April 11. For Aries, Gemini, and Sagittarius, this could be a signal of boredom.

We rush into our romantic relationships with the idea that it's going to be all honeymoon and no reality, and then when reality hits, as it always does, suddenly the idea pops up: "So, what do you want to do today?"

It's nice to plan adventures in love during Sun trine Moon, as the ideas that come through during this time are often achievable. What's needed is for both parties to take a proactive attitude towards making the relationship exciting.

Sometimes, we have to remove ourselves from our everyday environment just to get a sense of freshness.

And so, during the Sun in Aries trine the Moon in Leo, on April 11, 2022, couples would stand to improve upon their relationships by setting up something real to look forward to. An adventure in love!

Aries, Gemini, and Sagittarius zodiac signs want adventure in love starting April 11, 2022.

And the Sun partnering with the Moon brings these emotions out more than ever before.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

As a Fire sign, you always want to know that there's something ultimately exciting in your life; you want adventure and you believe in your heart that your life as a partner in a romantic relationship depends on what you can look forward to.

Oh sure, you live in the moment, but part of 'the moment' for you is about looking forward to adventure and excitement.

You want to know that your life is being lived well, and when you get wind of the idea that maybe things are starting to get dull, well, then you put on the pressure and let your mate know that it's time to book a flight to somewhere you've never been before.

And while it might not necessarily revolve around travel, change and newness are definitely required if your attention is to be kept. Sun trine Moon inspires you to get yourself and your partner up and out the door, ready to take on a new adventure.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are forever a kid at heart, and you don't want to get older only to find out that you regret not doing this or that.

You and your partner are similar in this way, though it is you, Gemini, that refuses to get old. In this way, you are playful and imaginative; you are not happy to simply accept 'getting old gracefully'.

You want to not only stay young and fit, but you also want to act the role of the young person as well, and if anyone has a problem with it, they can take a seat and watch, as you fly.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

You crave adventure, and so does your partner, yet you still haven't come up with the right plan to enact this scenario.

And so, during the Sun trine Moon transit, on April 11, you and your partner will brainstorm a way out of the mundane and into the great, wide-open world of adventure and newness. Together.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When Sagittarius craves adventure (which is all the time, by the way) then you start making plans. As much as those plans may seem expensive or even ridiculous, you desperately need to know that your life has promise ahead and that there's something insanely amazing to look forward to.

Sun trine Moon exacerbates this desire in you and turns you into the pure Sagittarius that you are, meaning, the traveler.

You crave travel and exploration and you are charming enough to convey this need to your partner, or friend; enough so that you can set yourself up with a travel mate.

It's fun to go alone, but it's so much more fun to go with a romantic partner, and that is exactly what you arrange on this date. Even if it's a year from now, you can know that adventure awaits and that you will be there, ready for it all.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.