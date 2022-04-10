The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Have The Best Horoscopes On Monday, April 11, 2022

Things seem simpler today, allowing three zodiac signs to have the best horoscopes on April 11, 2022.

For all of us, if you put your energy into those areas that feel good and letting go of the struggle of what is not, Monday will feel sublime.

There are difficult moments that every friendship, career, or romantic relationship will go through but there is a significant difference between a moment of growth and a life of struggle.

Many of the themes this Monday are about releasing the idea that you must continually work for something to be or feel good.

Instead, it is about understanding the difference between always being in that mode of struggle versus one where you allow yourself to receive what it is you truly need.

As you approach the divine embrace of the Jupiter Neptune conjunction tomorrow, there seems to be more attention paid to what seems to flow regardless of how much time and energy you are putting into something.

This is not about ease as so much as releasing the idea that for something to be good you constantly must be working at it.

You deserve to have your life and those relationships in it feel like they bring more joy than chaos, but you also must understand how your worthiness plays a part in it all.

The Moon in Leo today crosses paths with Uranus, Sun, and Saturn all emphasizing these lessons and helping you to truly tap into that belief that the idea of something being too good to be true is about what it is you think you deserve.

There is an important connection between Saturn and the North Node today bringing your lessons and fate under the microscope.

Often what is meant for you was always there, you just needed to feel worthy to finally receive it.

The three zodiac signs who have the best horoscopes on Monday, April 11, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

As the Leo Moon moves through your zodiac sign today it crosses paths with Uranus, Sun, and Saturn. You will be learning some important lessons about the choices that you have made in your life and why. Especially those decisions that mean the most to you because of the emotional depth that they hit within you.

As you move through the day's astrology, you may have some sudden insights about your resistance to change and whether you are more likely to want to struggle through it or if you believe that life can and should flow smoothly.

This may bring about some important realizations from your own childhood that allow you to start making different choices.

Together this will start to dramatically improve your home and family life, providing more nourishment and joy there.

This could mean that you now are expecting your home to be a safe space to be loved and to experience peace so you will be more willing to make the changes that will bring that about.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This is going to be a magical day for your relationships, which is also coming in at the perfect time. After a period of such growth and healing that you have moved through last month, you are well overdue for some joy and affection.

Not that it is all been bad moments, but it is difficult to see how wonderful things often truly are when you are being challenged to grow.

Today brings about a profound sense of peace and connection within your relationship that will allow you to experience greater intimacy and will help propel you forward to a new level.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

When you encounter the possibilities for healing that you have and you face them head-on, days like today are the reward for doing just that. This speaks to the difference between a struggling relationship versus one that encourages the uncomfortableness of growth now.

Recognize how far you have come and all the positives that your partner has achieved as well. If single, then this dynamic will play out in a friendship or in the beginning of a brand-new healthy relationship. Just keep following the joy right now.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You will be feeling unstoppable today. Saturn teaming up with the North Node in your sign ahead of your eclipse in just a few weeks really puts things into perspective and motivates you.

On your path of change, you have encountered a lot of challenges.

Today’s astrology is showing you just how far you have come, how much you have accomplished and moved through which reinforces your own beliefs about your capabilities. This lets you feel stronger and more directed toward what you are working towards.

While there are some unexpected moments coming thanks to the eclipse, you are really feeling stronger and more confident than you have all year. Do not waste time doubting this high you may be riding and instead see it as a reason to trust the path forward.

You are in the rebuilding phase of your life transformation right now where it is not about falling apart or losing pieces that feel important to you but instead about creating the space for the universe to work its magic and allowing yourself to receive what you have always dreamed of.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.