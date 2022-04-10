Your daily horoscope for April 11, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Monday.

Our thought life pivots in a new direction as the ruler of communication, Mercury, has entered the stubbornest, most fixed energy of all — Taurus.

We are entering a period where our love language is music, good food, and the finer things in life.

But, we are also slower to make decisions and considerate of what our needs our because Taurus is the "I have" of the zodiac.

How does this energy shift affect your zodiac sign during Aries season?

Here's the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Monday, April 11, 2022 to find out.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Speak the truth, Aries. The value of your words comes from the core of who you are. As Mercury gets comfortable in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of money, you may find it easier to negotiate deals and make changes in your finances.

Income-producing opportunities can come through for you, so take advantage of your opportunities, but try not to boast even though you feel good about your situation.



Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Don't be afraid to confront something you are afraid of, Taurus. Mercury is in your zodiac sign now, and this thinking energy helps you to view your inner self and external world clearly.

For now, while the planet that rules communication is still at the early stages of this transit that lasts until July 2, 2022, take note of how you feel and the themes that come up for you this week.



Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Friends are the perfect option for fun, Gemini. With your ruling planet doing clean-up in your house of hidden enemies, you become increasingly aware of who is not on your side and who is.

You may feel disappointment and experience some sadness when it comes time to cut ties.

But, consider this a necessary practice in healing and closure. There are billions of more people in the world, and you will find your tribe in good time.



Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You get something you really wanted today, Cancer. Friends have a funny way of pulling through for you when you least expect them to.

Have you been dropping hints about a night out you'd like to have or a day trip somewhere fun that would be better with company?

You may discover a friend comes alongside initiating the entire escape sometime this week, and you're both off for some much-needed fun.



Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Let certain things slide, Leo. Why put your ego and reputation on the line when it doesn't have to be.

Some situations don't require your anger, resentment or opinions especially when it's plain to see the situation at hand. Focus on the things that develop you and help you to grow.

You may not like what's going on, but is this a problem you need to handle? If not, let the appropriate person work through the issue.



Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Have faith in the future, Virgo. With your ruler working its way through your sector of faith, belief, and personal philosophy you are situated in such a way that your own religion can be restored to you.

This can manifest in the things that you do and say, including any spiritual practice you have forgone due to feeling disconnected from traditions of the past.

But, now this is your chance to redefine what it means to be a spiritual person. Start where you feel led to be.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Your dreams come true, Libra. When Mercury enters your sector of shared resources, contracts get signed, deals are made, and job offers come through. You may find that you start to feel that things are looking up even before they tangibly manifest for you.

This is your time to lay the foundation for the future. So, whatever area of your life you'd like for things to grow, use this time to do the work and start speaking it into existence.



Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

People love to be around you today, Scorpio. Love is the answer may sound cliche, but there is some truth to what is said when you are in the right state of mind.

You have two choices at this time: push the things you love away from you or pull them closer to your side. Your decision on what to focus on is the most important factor in deciding what type of life you choose to live now until Mercury leaves Taurus on July 2, 2022.



Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are aware of things you missed before, Sagittarius. Health goes beyond diet and nutrition, it also has to do with mental clarity and focus.

So, as Mercury swoops through your sector of daily routines, small pets, and the details that create and foster results, it's your time to settle in and roll up your sleeves. You've got this!



Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Every day is special but today is your day, Capricorn. You are the person who decides what is truly romantic or endearing. Don't know? Then, redefine it and take time to discover yourself again.

The pandemic put a lot of pressure on you that affected how you feel about life in so many ways. But Mercury in Taurus gives you a chance to restore the way you want to feel — full of hope.



Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Make a change in an area of your life that needs attention, Aquarius. You are the authority figure and designer who orchestrates your future and your life.

Even though you may not have 'full control' over every single area of your life, you can make choices that start to slowly alter the trajectory of your future. In fact, Aquarius, with Saturn, the Father of Time still in your zodiac sign, the future is now, and time truly is on your side.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Don't let the little things cause you to stress, Pisces. It's all in the details: the things you say, focus on, and how you opt to think. Have negative mind chatter?

Then, start to retrain your inner dialogue by feeding yourself good content from quality books, music, and the people you allow to speak into your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

