3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Rough Horoscope On April 10, 2022

Today's horoscopes come with an ironic twist to it: it's not so much that it's going to be a rough day for a few of the zodiac signs, it's that Cancer, Gemini, and Leo will be feeling incredibly positive and able and will come up against unavoidable obstacles.

So, we may wake up ready to save the world, stub our toe on the way to the bathroom, and end up sulking in a chair because our amazing mood is suddenly halted with minor or petty pain. We are emboldened by the Moon in Leo, Mercury in Taurus, and the Sun in Aries. This trio sets us up for hubris, meaning, we think we can do anything and that implies that we may try to do just that, unaware of the pitfalls.

We are running on ego today, and because we think we're infallible, we may just end up learning a big lesson in humility.

With the Moon in Leo, allowing us to think highly of ourselves, our confidence will give us the illusion that we really are superheroes, and this could lead to false hope and deluded action. In other words, this may not be the best day to go skydiving, if you catch my meaning.

You may think you can fly — you may even convince yourself that you're a Condor, but heads up, human: you're not. Keep your courage realistic today. Don't overstep your bounds. If hubris is what today is all about, and it is, then discretion is what you'll need to keep that feeling in balance.

The three zodiac signs who have a rough day on Sunday, April 10, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

For you, it's just another great day in Cancerland, which means you wake up feeling great, positive, and ready to rock. You naturally assume the entire world is on your side, waiting to part the seas for your entrance, and you plan on showing them all what strength and power really look like.

That is, until your master plan is interrupted by something so trivial, so unimportant that you can hardly believe you have to stop for it. But you do have to stop for it, Cancer, because it's bigger than you. This could show up as a flat tire, or a sudden change in plans that can't be helped.

Your bravado and might will be halted today and you'll have to step back and know that whatever your plans were for this day, will not be coming through as expected. Use your big brain to adapt and adjust.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You, too, will suffer the effects of having a brilliant idea, only to have it pushed off until another day. This could look like nobody listening to you as you expound, or it might take the form of you trying to be helpful as your advice goes unheeded in an obvious way.

In other words, you leap into this day as if you're going to save the planet from extinction, and all you'll get in response to your efforts will be a few lukewarm cheers of support.

"Yeah, you do that, Gemini..." Is the kind of reaction you'll get today after you've put in immense amounts of time and energy towards a project that you believe has far-reaching positive and creative intention.

Nobody around you can see 'the genius' of your work, and this will not only irritate you, but it will also make you perceive everyone around you as an idiot.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You'll spend most of the day shocked and stunned over the idea that nobody cares about your brilliant plans, which are indeed brilliant...they're just not timely, that's all.

But you've never been one to settle for the facts that are before you, and so you'll fight the system (or the day, in this case) and you'll go about your business anyway.

Believing that you can succeed will help to lift your spirits, however, success is not in the stars for you today, and that is mainly because this particular kind of success depends on others to participate, and that's what you won't be getting: the support of others.

Infuriated, you will probably resort to stomping and sulking, which has gotten you a fair amount of attention in the past. As a Leo, you'll get your attention one way or another, be it through positive reinforcement or negative dismissal.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.