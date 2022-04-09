3 Zodiac Signs Whose Fears About Love Come True During The Moon Trine Jupiter On April 10, 2022

If you have a fear of or about love now, wait until you get a load of the Moon trine Jupiter on April 9, 2022. Strap on your seatbelts, folks, because the fear factor is about to kick in.

In this case, the fear is directed toward a suspicion three zodiac signs may have about someone they love.

So, it's not so much that we fear being in love or love itself, but that our suspicions about someone may actually be true.

In other words, we may come to see our fears manifest as reality. Sunday's Moon trine Jupiter expands on our thoughts, and if you are a Sagittarius, Aquarius, or Pisces, even more so.

If we suspect that someone we love might not be true to us, then by the time this transit kicks in, we'll be in a snit of paranoia.

This is a transit that promotes obsession, and obsessive thinking; it could be dangerous as well as it toys with our mental health. It's no fun to go through the Moon trine Jupiter if we are in a negative frame of mind.

Good thing this works both ways: if we're in a positive way, we will watch that expand as well.

During this astrological transit, our fears about love will rise to the surface and become tangible things that we need to deal with. This is the time when we must get up the nerve to confront the person we doubt, even if that seems like a very hard thing to do.

Sometimes people push each other away, and this means calling out the problem. Confrontation of fear is never easy, especially when we assume the results of that confrontation will be negative.

In the long run, if we want to know the truth about the loved one in our life, we have to go straight to them for the answer. The most route is the direct line.

Comfort these three zodiac signs whose fears about love come true.

During the Moon trine Jupiter on April 10, 2022, it's going to be hard to process such deeply-seated emotions.

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckily you aren't really scared of confrontation, Sag, so you'll be able to find out what's going on, in terms of something you've feared in terms of your love life.

You've been picking things up, little things that don't seem right; all these things suggest to you that your partner is concealing something from you and you need to know what's going on.

Because you are able to put to use the power of the Moon trine Jupiter, you will also be able to get results sooner rather than later. You may also be wrong about your suspicions, and you need to keep that in mind as well.

So, it's up to you to get to the bottom of your fear and anxiety by putting the question straight to your partner: "What's going on?" Half of the fear is due to the fact that we are too shy to ask for a reality check.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

On Sunday, the Moon trine Jupiter is going to blow open the doors for you, Aquarius, in the way that if you are worried about your love life, your worry will not only expand — it will eventually give you the answers you need. You are frightened about not being loved enough, and this has turned into an obsession with you, which begs the question, will you ever feel loved enough?

This is a good time for self-reflection. What is really at the bottom of this fear? Do you believe you'll be criticized, rejected, and ultimately left alone, abandoned?

The fear of abandonment is huge among human beings, as we naturally pack animals of a sort.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Sunday's Moon trine Jupiter puts you a little too into your own head, where you'll have to sort out the paranoias from the hunches. And once again, if there's something you need to know and you suspect that someone else might be able to supply you with that answer, then ASK THEM.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

In your case, Pisces, your fears about love are more obvious: you suspect your partner has not been faithful to you. You don't have proof, nor do they seem to be less interested in you, but you know what this person is capable of, and on some level, sadly to say, you no longer trust them.

The Moon trine Jupiter lets you see that it's possible that the person you love may be living a duplicitous life, and that they've been hiding something from you for a while.

Now, here's the reality check, Pisces: Is this true, or is this just you wallowing in fear because you like indulging in things that make you feel bad? Yeah, that's a heavy statement, but you need to look at it.

Are you upset because on some level you enjoy being upset because it gives you something to do? Or, are you upset because your partner is seriously not telling you the truth? What to do? Confront them. You'll have your answer in minutes.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.