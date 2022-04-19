The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love On Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Who is the lucky one who gets to say they are in love and that they are loved, today? And while we're at it, how nice is the thought of being lucky in love, and don't we all wish we were 'that' lucky?

Which three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on Wednesday, April 20, 2022?

This Wednesday, the luck is being heaped out in epic amounts and the lucky 'winners' are Aries, Sagittarius, and Capricorn. It would be nearly impossible to have transits such as Moon in Capricorn or Moon square Jupiter without affecting the latter two zodiac signs, and as for Aries, it's just a happy luck of the draw; Aries and 'love' work well together when the Moon square Venus is in the sky.

On Wednesday, luck could look like getting along with the person you are in a relationship with. It could also look like communication and trust in that person. For many people, today is the agent of change; if we are willing to do our part in helping the change along, we may just end up benefitting from our efforts.

This day teaches us one thing above all: If we try, we can achieve...but it's all about the 'trying.' Just thinking about change isn't going to make it take place; we have to put in an effort. Luck, on this day, is what comes as a result of trying. And does that not make sense? Of course, it does.

So, today will we watch Aries, Sagittarius, and Capricorn put in the effort to make their love lives excellent. For each individual, the criteria are different — and thankfully so, as variety is indeed the spice of life. However, the basics remain the same when it comes to really feeling 'lucky' in love: trust, honesty, open communication. When we honor these three acts of kindness, we show the universe that we are indeed open to great luck in love.

Here's why Aries, Sagittarius, and Capricorn get to be the three zodiac signs who are luckiest with love on April 20, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Never a dull moment in your life, Aries, and as frantic as it may be sometimes, you'd never want it any other way. You've done the hyper-dramatic days of recent experience and now you're ready for the cool, easy-going days of love. Today is the beginning of your new good luck in love. You've been working on yourself, finding new ways in which you can both express yourself and improve yourself; you like learning new things and with this joyful and innocent new attitude in play, you'll find that you're also becoming easier to be next to.

You've seen how people can be afraid of you, and when you come to think of it, it's not the greatest thing you can imagine. In fact, you're becoming tired of being the intimidating one. Relaxing this part of your personality makes it easier for others to approach you, and when it comes to love and romance, you'll definitely be the apple of somebody's eye today.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are not only lucky in love today, Sagittarius, you are lucky in just about everything you do. You have the Midas touch today, April 20, 2022, and this kind of confidence is going to make you feel like King of the World. Your mood is particularly good today, and that helps you present yourself as cool, confident, and capable — which you are.

Being as cool as you are today, you will be very attractive to those around you, and you won't need to be surprised when that special person in your life goes out of their way to show you how adored you are. It's a nice feeling and it's one that you've been missing out on, until now. You feel lucky in love as in life; gratitude helps your day out, so feel free to get in touch with thankfulness on this day as well. Everyone loves you today, Sagittarius. What a kind day it will be.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn Moon puts you in your element, and that means you'll be feeling strong and focused. You know exactly what you need to feel happy, and part of that 'luck' will come to you in the form of bonding with a loved one and simply getting along well with them.

Not every day is filled with contentment for you, and so rarely do you get a day where you can just relax, knowing your partner is happy being in a long-term relationship with you. Today, there will be no snares. Everyone will get along beautifully, and you will allow yourself the bliss of knowing that nothing is upset and that all is well.

You will feel particularly lucky when it comes to your home life and your partner. You're going through a phase that could be akin to Spring Cleaning; you've gotten rid of that which is old and obsolete, and now all that awaits you is fresh thinking and hopeful days ahead.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.