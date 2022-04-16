The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love On Saturday, April 16, 2022

Imagine falling in love during the Full Moon. Picture the scene: It's evening. You and your honey are out and about, and the Moon is rising. You had no idea it was going to be full tonight, and so it's a magical event. You can't help but feel as though this beautiful Full Moon in Libra was meant for you ... and for certain signs of the zodiac, it is, in a way.

And having a "Pink" Full Moon in Libra isn't all of it, as this transit is making its way into Scorpio, which takes your love life into an entirely new (and better) direction.

Gemini, Cancer and Leo are the lucky ones today, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Because of the Full Moon's influence on our sense of stability, we will be making moves towards commitment and monogamy.

This is the day when couples decide to take it 'a step further.' Do not be surprised if you receive a proposal of marriage on this day; many romantic gestures will be made, and some of them could lead to permanency within the relationship.

This is the day when dreams come true for many people. If you've wanted a sign that your lover loves you, then you will receive that today. And while it may feel like sheer luck, it's actually cosmically produced karma; you'll be getting what you deserve, and believe it or not — you may just deserve the best. How nice! Prepare for the best, signs — your moment of glory may very well be happening today. Good luck!

The three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on Saturday, April 16, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The last thing in the world that you would expect on this day or on any day, for that matter, is luck in love. You've gotten so used to love being a drag — you never seem to 'win' so why get all mushy over it now? Why? Because you won't be able to help it.

You've got that major Aries Sun influencing your every move today, and it seems to want to pull you out of your negativity shell. We've come to see Aries as this major war monger, when there's another side to Aries that people don't often see, and that is the power of positivity and optimism that comes with the sign.

Being that this is Aries season and there's a Full Moon in Libra, your zodiac sign, Gemini, won't be able to deny the mystical affect it has on you. In fact, you may even start to trust someone.

The minute you put your trust in someone, you will see your luck do a one eighty. Complete reversal here. Luck in love is your birthright, Gemini. Take advantage of it!

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You only let yourself dream about love, and rarely do you plow straight into it without putting up walls, first. You've been scared to let go, when it comes to love, and that means you're in for a big surprise come April 16th. That Full Moon magic is upon you, and it's going to shake you to your core; you'd like to believe in love again, but - but - but .... you haven't been able to show that kind of vulnerability in a long time.

Guess what? Your force field of 'NO' is about to melt down in the presence of someone who not only adores you, but is willing to stay with you while you process the idea of trusting another human being again.

That's all it really takes for you; the knowledge that there is someone out there who has the patience to let you grow at your own pace. This day brings such luck in love to you, Cancer, that you may not be able to recognize yourself by the time you go to bed at night. Fun times ahead!

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You have developed a way of protecting yourself: you always smile. Because of this smiling facade, you've been able to fool people into making them think you are happy and content with the way life has turned out for you. What you weren't expecting is what you're about to walk into today: Big Luck in Love.

While that may sound like a B-Movie filmed in Vegas, it's actually your life as you are headed towards a major breakthrough that's destined to take place today, April 16. What caused your sadness was love-related, and while you don't like to talk about it, you've been nurturing that sadness for years.

You don't expect change, and in a way, you believe you sealed your fate by thinking that way. Alas, you are no match for the Full Moon in Libra and its sidekick, Scorpio Moon. You are in for a big surprise, Leo. Partner or no partner, love is coming at you, and the smiles from now on will be real. Go Leo!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.