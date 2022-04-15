The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, April 16, 2022

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 16, 2022.

The light of an exalted Aries Sun reflects from a relationship-oriented Full Moon in Libra.

This Libra Moon tips the scales in our relationships bidding us all to see where we aren't doing things that make sense and compromising to our detriment.

The Moon is an invitation to let go, and the light that shines brightly from the Full Moon is an invitation to stop hiding the truth and to bring things to the surface so you can heal them.

What will your love horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign this Saturday? Find out by searching for your sign below.

Aries

Aries, deal with negative feelings even though it's not easy.

It's incredible how quickly unfinished business can throw off your happiness. If you are harboring any anger, unforgiveness, or resentment towards someone you loved or used to care about, it's important for you to deal with those emotions so you can move on and live your best life.

Taurus

Taurus, don't be jealous of your friends who are in committed relationships. Not everything you see is precisely the way it is; sometimes, people who seem to be very much in love are dealing with their own sadness.

They just are not sharing it with the public, and your turn will come soon enough. So be patient. You're in the best situation you can be for yourself right now.

Gemini

Gemini, don't allow yourself to be disrespected by people just because you love them. You have a lot of patience, and you often wear your heart on your sleeve.

But it's time to draw a line in the sand. Treating others the way you would want them to treat you is not always natural to people, so you have to sometimes remind them.

Cancer

Cancer, falling in love is easier when you agree on everything, but you may find yourself attracted to your polar opposite.

This can leave you feeling frustrated at times, but you are given an opportunity how to love someone for who they are, not as you would want them to be. And, you'll be all the better because of it.

Leo

Leo, someone may try to use what you shared with them in a way that you prefer they would not.

You are learning how to handle your secrets. Unfortunately, not every person you love will be who you can trust with the darkest parts of yourself. Being safe can often mean being silent. They may like it, and consider your mysterious side attractive. A win for you.

Virgo

Virgo, when you love someone, you are motivated to do things you never would do before.

However, when the love starts to fade, you may feel the opposite.

Making decisions to act as if things were new is how to show unconditional love; it's not always the feelings that matter, but your actions.

Libra

Libra, today was made for self-love. Take a personal care day.

Focus on your needs. The more you feel better about yourself, the easier it will be to show love to people around you.

It's almost impossible to fill your world with love when you're tired or lacking what you need.

Scorpio

Scorpio, you can experience so much passion for a person that it's hard to see straight.

You will want to learn not to be so intense. When you're unsure if the feelings are mutual, give people time to show you how they feel; it'll save you from disappointment.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, expect disagreements to happen at home.

There can be reasons why your family cannot seem to get along, and the only way to get to the heart of the problem is for it to show up in your time together. Be an observer and try to understand what's going on.

Capricorn

Capricorn, today harsh words may be spoken, and once out in the open, you will see why it's important to be kind when you are angry.

You are the person you see reflected back at you in the mirror; choose to live this day in a way that leaves you feeling comfortable with yourself.

Aquarius

Aquarius, loving others is an investment of time you give to yourself. So pay attention to how you give your heart away.

If you love someone who doesn't treat you well or love you back, it may be your fears manifesting in your relationships—showing you that it's essential to work on healing.

Pisces

Pisces, what are you passionate about? You may experience a few bouts of frustration because things are holding you back from being the person you know you can be.

It is time for you to live your life in a way that makes you happy and not worry as much about what people think of you because of your choices.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.