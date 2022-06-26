The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Horoscopes On Monday, June 27, 2022

The stars align today for three zodiac signs, giving career matters particular importance and success.

Moon and Mercury in Gemini set the theme for the day with great judgement and endurance to accomplish professional matters especially those pursuits that are about expansion or promotion. The Moon and Mercury placements also create positive space to share emotional feelings with loved ones or those you are in a romantic partnership with.

Anything that involves career or jobs today is very favorable.

If an opportunity for a new position, project or even promotion comes up, it is one to have confidence in knowing that it will work out for the best.

During the workday it is best to focus on professional matters channeling your energy into this arena, then as night falls and the Gemini Moon unites with retrograde Saturn in Aquarius and Mars in Aries turning your attention to romantic matters.

Use the same approach for your career that you would with love. You would not apply for a job or not show up and work your best expecting to still be promoted and have a raise — and the same is true for love.

Use the determined and deliberate vibe of the day to put the time and attention into your relationship, practicing the strength of emotional vulnerability to transform your relationship into the connection that you truly desire.

This is all in the buildup of energy as the New Moon enters Cancer tomorrow, but which is celebrated this evening. During this lunar phase beginnings centered around the home, family and committed relationship in your life will occur.

It is a time to recognize that you have the power to change anything in your life that you feel drawn to. Instead of putting it off for another day, realize today could just be the day you have been waiting for.

Here are the three zodiac signs with great horoscopes on Monday, June 27, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Your Moon in Gemini is continually active today as it connects with Mercury in Gemini, Neptune in Pisces, Mars in Aries and retrograde Saturn in Aquarius. This is where all the action is happening today and will infuse you will the leadership skills needed to get ahead.

For you, this can apply to both career and personal matters as the Moon will put you in touch with your romantic feelings.

There is a sense here that you are finally feeling like there is movement possible in your life after a period of stagnancy. Although it was just Gemini Season and your own personal Solar Return, you have been feeling that there was something missing from your life.

This is a chance to not just set intentions for what you want to create but to go ahead and take matters into your own hands today.

The universe is on your side, giving you a dose of confidence, expertise and even devotion depending on which aspect of your life you want to transform. Instead of getting caught up in just thinking about it, today I made the choice to do something about it.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Moon is the part of you that rules your emotional self, in Gemini this puts the focus on your romantic feelings.

While career matters are still important to you, there has been a shifting of priorities. Your personal life is now calling for your attention. In this way, there may need to be some restructuring that takes place for you to allow more time for what is emerging as most valuable in your life.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

The Gemini Moon connecting with so many planets is bringing that same energy into your life, but in terms of your personal life. There will be themes of communication, dreams you have for what it is you desire, action and even some balancing of karma as you are asked to take what you have learned and incorporate it into growth.

Use today to reflect on all that you have learned about how you show up for those that matter most to you and then step into action. It often does not take much to change the course of things or to get you one step closer to your goals, it is just a matter of deciding to do it.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Saturn is currently retrograde in your sign and today aligns with Mars in Aries and the Gemini Moon. This is going to look at both career and personal matters.

Saturn is the planet that rules divine time, boundaries, and karmic lessons. It holds strict reign over you currently which is helping you in your life. This planet can be known for being quite harsh or serious, but it has a loving side.

Saturn wants to help you achieve what it is you most want which should be in alignment with what it is that is also meant for you. First though, it is going to make sure that you learn the lessons that you need to be able to achieve those dreams. In retrograde motion it brings a balancing of the karmic scales.

You should be seeing signs or opportunities coming in that are the rewards for the work you have done and even the boundaries that you have previously put into place. This will be emphasized today as it helps you connect to your emotions so that any action you take is from the truest part of yourself.

There is an opportunity today to use what you have previously learned about pursuing what it is you most want by aligning your heart with the action you take.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.