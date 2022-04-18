The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, April 19, 2022

As Taurus Season begins today, three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes, and on April 19, 2022, specifically Taurus, Aquarius, and Scorpio will be guided to slow down and appreciate life and to remember that this is one that is meant to be enjoyed.

Taurus is an earth sign and the second sign of the zodiac. It has a calming effect on you and your life. Taurus is one of the ruling signs of Venus, the planet of love, so it is a return to doing what brings you the most joy.

Throughout the day, you may start to feel your priorities shift towards doing what you feel most connected to. This may mean that you let deadlines go and give up those obligations that only distract you from how you want to be spending your life.

Mercury and Venus will be crossing paths today bringing more harmony and peace to your life, especially the most intimate parts of it.

It is an opportunity and a chance for you to slow down after the fast-paced energy of Aries Season and to make sure that what you are giving your time and energy to are those situations that feed yours.

Taurus can become a bit stubborn, but even that energy can help you prioritize your feelings because there will always be those situations and people that try to push your boundaries. Today is a chance to remember what is sacred to you and to not allow anyone to take you away from doing what matters most, even if it ends up being absolutely nothing.

The three zodiac signs who have the best horoscopes on Tuesday, April 19, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Welcome to Your Season Taurus! There is always a special magic that is present in the air during your annual solar return which is also known as your birthday season. The Sun returning to the pinnacle of your chart means opportunities and a chance to renew your life on all fronts. With the eclipse cycle now in your zodiac sign until 2023 that means this next year will be a significant one for you. The first eclipse in your sign is just a few days away so today’s energy is magnified. Use it to take stock of your life.

What is making you feel good and bringing joy and what is not? Also recognize that through this period where Uranus is also moving through your sign, who or what has remained versus those aspects that have naturally just fallen away.

As much as you may need to slow down and lean into the pleasure derived from just enjoying life, you also need to make sure to stay focused on the path ahead.

Things will continue to change in your life during this next year, which makes your birthday season an especially important one. Make sure to take time to yourself today so that you can listen to your own inner voice and not the noise that often surrounds you. This is the beginning of living life on your terms.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

There is a lot of planetary action in your sign right now, so you are feeling all of the astrology more intensely than other signs. Today though as Venus in your zodiac sign crosses paths with Mercury in Taurus you may be drawn to focus on matters closer to home.

The rare union between Jupiter and Neptune in your sign occurred about a week ago and helped you see the bigger picture in a lot of ways spurring creative ideas and synchronistic events. But your home and family are just as important to you as exotic adventures.

Take time today to spend time at home, whether you live with a significant other, with friends, or even by yourself. If a home has not felt the same lately or there have been questions regarding the future today should bring time to be able to find clarity.

It is a momentous day to have healing conversations and quality downtime. Make sure you are thinking about what you need to really feel at peace in your home environment and who adds to that for you. As much as you may like to be off exploring the world, having a loving place to return to makes all the difference.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This is when things start to get more active in your life. If it feels like a lot has already happened during the start of this year, just know that you have not seen anything yet. Taurus is your opposing sign which means it is this zodiac energy that activates the romantic sector of your life.

And it is eclipse season too. Take the energy today and allow yourself to become more rooted within your own self-worth. This is something that is part of a longer life process for you which allows you to prioritize your own feelings and needs above others, or at the very least in equal comparison. You often doubt your ability and what you can truly achieve, especially by honoring your feelings.

Taurus Season is here to help you root down and find the stability within yourself to own your truth more authentically.

This ends up benefiting not only your sense of self-worth but also lets you use this as motivation to change relationships in your life. Expect changes in your romantic life to start bubbling up but know that this is only the beginning of how this will play out. In the meantime, look for where you can become more confident in the life you are already living.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love.