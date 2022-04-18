3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Fall Apart During The Moon Opposite Uranus On April 19, 2022

Scorpio, Capricorn, and Aquarius zodiac signs may experience struggles on April 19, 2022, and the reason why is that their relationships fall apart during the Moon opposite Uranus transit this Tuesday.

Whenever we have one of those feisty transits such as Moon opposition Uranus, this Tuesday, and we can expect that there will be trouble in relationship-land.

Uranus transits hit us hard; this planet represents rebellion and displeasure — we will find everything to our disliking during this time, and so much of that will spill over to our love relationships.

This is the season for 'the last straw,' meaning, if your romance is on its last legs, it might just fall apart during the Moon opposite Uranus.

This is also the season for cheating. If rebellion is your thing and you're stuck in a relationship that isn't doing the trick for you, then you might just take to the streets in search of someone to have a fling with.

In your mind, you'll feel justified, as if you're finally 'getting them back for all the pain they've caused you.' Listen, if you're in that much pain that you feel the only way to 'get them back' is by crushing their hearts with an act of infidelity, then maybe it's time to consider ending it for good. Why bother pushing the hurt? Just leave and call it a night.

The Moon opposite Uranus reminds you that you're in pain. It reminds anyone who is in a bad or dead relationship that they're in pain.

And because it's Uranus doing the reminding, it always comes with some kind of rebellious act, usually one that is ridiculous and stupid. So, rather than go for the stupidest condition you can create, go for the peaceful and amicable ending. That takes guts, but anything is better than being a coward who sets out to hurt someone.

The three zodiac signs whose relationships fall apart during moon opposite Uranus on Tuesday, April 19, 2022:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It doesn't take much to get you playing the role of the rebel, and during Moon opposition Uranus, you'll be taking up the mantel once again. Your relationship needs a jumpstart; you've tried and tried and you're starting to regretfully think that this might be a dead-end issue.

Nothing is changing, and there doesn't look like there's much promise ahead. You've tried, they've tried, and with this transit looming above, you feel as though it might be time to move on. You don't want to hurt your partner, and they don't want to hurt you, but staying together is like prolonging the pain that both of you want nothing to do with. What's heartbreaking is that you both no longer love each other enough to want to make things better. It's a hard pill to swallow, but you get it: this relationship is about to end.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You spend so much of your life structured and capable, that you start to repress any feelings of doubt or chaos. And chaos is exactly what you're feeling inside when it comes to your relationship with your partner.

The Moon opposite Uranus energy pushes you to your limit, on April 19, and while you do not wish to rock the boat, you won't be able to repress your anger towards this person.

They have done you wrong one too many times and you've taken it. You know what this person is made of, and while you know that you are no perfect person yourself, you can take just so much before you become an overheated nuclear reactor.

You've tried and nothing works, and now you can no longer keep it to yourself. This day will open the gates to harsh and uneasy communication ... but it just might be necessary if you're to find peace.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You don't like the person you've become, and it's not because you've suddenly discovered something about yourself that is distasteful, it's because you don't like the fact that you haven't spoken up about your relationship. You are in pain and you have kept it to yourself.

With the Moon's opposition to Uranus in the sky, you'll feel inspired to speak up and say what's on your mind, but will you?

Will you end this dragged-on ridiculousness that has become your relationship, or will you sign on for a few more unsatisfying years?

This one's up to you, Aquarius. You aren't the kind of person to just sit and take it, yet that's exactly what you've been doing, and all it's gotten you is self-hate and a feeling of time being seriously wasted. Make the move and spare yourself the pain. Open your mouth and say what's on your mind.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.