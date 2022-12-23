Quincunx Aspect: The Astrological Reason You Feel Inner Conflict

Aspects are the angles planets form as they move through the cosmos crossing paths with all of the other planets.

Each angle affects us in different ways, some of them more positive than others. Most astrologers look at the major aspects when reading a chart; the conjunction, square, trine, sextile, and opposition.

The trine and sextile are easy aspects that seem to flow. Oppositions are more difficult and typically deal with problems that appear to come from others. Conjunctions can go either way, depending on the energies of the combined planets or whether they are considered benefic or malefic.

There are minor and less-known aspects as well that play a role in astrology. These are the semi-sextile, semi-square, sesqui-square, quintile, bi-quintile, septile, novile, and quincunx, which is perhaps the most well-known yet least understood.

What are quincunxes in astrology?

The quincunx is an aspect that utilizes a 150-degree separation from other planets.

The quincunx, sometimes known as an inconjunct, is two planets in a clash that don’t understand each other. The signs are not only of a different modality they are also a different element.

While oppositions can balance each other out (many people marry their opposite sign), squares clash but in some ways want the same thing. A quincunx, however, is an aspect that asks us to reconcile the irreconcilable.

In other words, the aspect is like a disconnect and cut-off from the energies of the other planet.

How to find quincunxes in your birth chart

The easiest way to determine if you have this aspect in your chart is to look at the oppositions, or signs that are 180 degrees apart. The planets that are just adjacent to the opposition either just before or after are a quincunx and they are 150 degrees away from each other.

Alternatively, you can look at the chart below which shows the signs that are considered quincunx to each other:

Aries: Virgo and Scorpio are quincunx

Taurus: Libra and Sagittarius are quincunx

Gemini: Scorpio and Capricorn are quincunx

Cancer: Sagittarius and Aquarius are quincunx

Leo: Pisces and Capricorn are quincunx

Virgo: Aquarius and Aries are quincunx

Libra: Pisces and Taurus are quincunx

Scorpio: Aries and Gemini are quincunx

Sagittarius: Taurus and Cancer are quincunx

Capricorn: Gemini and Leo are quincunx

Aquarius: Cancer and Virgo are quincunx

Pisces: Leo and Libra are quincunx

One way to understand how this works is to take these two signs; Cancer and Sagittarius.

Astrologically, this is known as a bad match, unless of course, there are aspects in the chart that tie these two people together. Cancer and Sagittarius are seldom compatible, and relationships don’t usually last — but let’s look at why.

Cancer is known as a homebody and a sensitive nurturing individual who can be easily hurt. Cancer is a cardinal water sign while Sagittarius is a mutable (changeable) fire sign. Fire and water create steam. While this might be exciting at first, in the end, steam just dissipates into the air.

Sagittarius loves freedom and typically does not rush into commitment or being tied down. Cancer is usually home and family-oriented and single Cancer is typically looking for a stable long-term partner. They are easily hurt so when Sagittarius decides to be honest, which usually translates into being blunt and not filtering their words.

How is this going to work out for sensitive Cancer? In a nutshell, it typically doesn’t work out, unless there are some very strong planetary ties in the chart between the two.

This is how a quincunx works.

Let’s look at another example, say Saturn in Scorpio quincunx Venus in Gemini the natal chart. There is typically a feeling with a quincunx that the two areas of life the quincunx falls in cannot be merged and are incompatible with each other and an adjustment is needed to make things work out.

Many people compartmentalize the two areas of life a quincunx would affect and keep them totally separate which is part of the problem.

Saturn is called the ‘taskmaster’ in astrology and deals with work, responsibilities, structure, and limitations. Venus, on the other hand, is the planet of love, beauty, and values.

An individual with an aspect like this might feel as though because of work or responsibilities, they don’t have time for a relationship, or their time may be limited to spend with someone due to limited time.

This does not mean this individual won’t be able to find love or a relationship, but they may spend a great deal of time trying to balance both areas of life, and often feel frustrated trying to reconcile something they see as impossible to blend because it does not feel natural to them.

How to manage quincunxes in the birth chart

Quincunxes in the chart can point to areas of life where we feel inferior. There may be issues integrating both planets and this can result in feelings of guilt and low self-esteem.

The only way to live with an aspect like this is to continue to work on blending the energies in creative ways that work for the individual.

If we take the example of the person with Saturn quincunx Venus, the answer would be to try and live a more balanced life concerning love, relationships and work.

Typically, however, the problem of blending occurs within the individual. While the issue may be projected onto others the core issue is within the person as opposed to coming from someone else.

Navigating a quincunx is not easy and the first answer is awareness of the problem. This could occur through astrology, therapy, or talking the issue out with friends and coming up with creative solutions.

While a quincunx may never be totally integrated, with a lot of thought and awareness, clever and individualized ways must be sought out to find an answer to make the situation livable. Typically, a good sense of humor may go a long way as well, since such is the stuff of life and being human.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, or Zoom.