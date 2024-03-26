If there's one thing most people can agree on these days, it's that despite dating apps theoretically making meeting single people easier than ever before, somehow, dating has only gotten more difficult.

While there are many theories as to why this is the case, such as the illusion of more and "better" options thanks to social media, human design astrologer Kelsey Crookshanks explained in a TikTok video that astrology may also play a role in the bleakness of the current dating world.

The astrological reason why dating feels almost unbearable right now

Astrology affects us all on a collective level as well as a personal level, so as Crookshanks explained, we can blame asteroid Chiron for the messiness many relationships are experiencing.

Chiron is the asteroid known as the ‘wounded healer.’ It gets its name from Chiron in Greek mythology who was able to heal everyone’s wounds except his own.

Chiron represents the relationship between our deepest emotional wounds and our ability to heal ourselves and overcome our issues. Hopefully, once we are healed, we can help others.

Chiron has been in the sign of Aries since 2019 and will remain in this sign until June 2026.

Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet that represents men. Chiron brings out the deepest wounds and, in many cases, men no longer know their place in the world. Men evolved to be protectors and hunters, a role that is not so much in demand today, just as women evolved in childrearing and stay-at-home roles. Today, men don’t hunt and protect so much and many women choose not to enter into that traditional role of having children and being housewives.

The wounds affecting men collectively are now being brought to the surface. Some men simply remained focused on themselves and studies show that men are typically more narcissistic than women.

Chiron is amplified by its current conjunction in Aries with the North Node.

The collective as well as our personal destinies are shown in the North and South Nodes. These are not planets, but calculated points in the chart. Everyone is born with both a North and South node, and every 18 months, the Nodes change signs, showing us where we are headed as a collective.

Both Nodes tell a story regarding our fate and destiny. The North Node is where we are headed and the South node shows us what we need to leave behind or release. While the North Node is the ideal of what we hope to achieve, the South Node is what can hold us back.

Since the South Node is in Libra, the sign of relationships, values and dating, norms are changing. As Chiron and the North Node wind their way through Aries, as a society, we will evolve and change, especially in terms of partnerships.

The healing of the masculine collective will continue to be a theme until 2026.

In May, Jupiter enters Gemini and sextile both the North Node and Chiron and trine the south Node in Libra. This will last from May 2024-May 2025 and it can only improve the situation as Jupiter is the planet of gain and expansion and should make dating easier.

Chiron will enter Taurus in June of 2024. Taurus is ruled by Venus, the significator of women. When it enters this sign, women will be doing the collective healing and, hopefully, we will be able to heal our inner wounds as a society and enjoy more balanced relationships.

None of this means we can’t find a partner. The important thing to remember is that balance is everything now and the more we focus on our own personal healing the better partner we will be to someone else.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, or Zoom.