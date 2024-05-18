Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, May 19

Hoping for deeper, more meaningful connections with your partner? Here's how the Moon opposing Mars and the Sun in Taurus affect each zodiac sign's love horoscope on May 19, 2024.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, May 19, 2024:

Aries

Be transparent, Aries. The Sun prepares to leave Taurus to enter Gemini, so its time to share what you want most from a relationship. Consider writing these things down for yourself, then schedule a date night to talk about them with your partner. Ask them to do the same.

Taurus

You've grown. During this month of a Sun in your sign, you've learned much about who you are in love. Now, it's time to apply those invaluable lessons to your relationships. You'll attract more of what you need because of your newfound clarity. This can be a wonderful change for you, and for your partner, too.

Gemini

You may reconnect with an ex. The last day of the Sun in Taurus can bring much-needed closure to your love life. This may be a time when you're able to resolve a conflict that holds you back from moving on to find new love. If you're hoping to reconcile this year, these conversations may be a hint into the future when Venus enters your sign.

Cancer

The foundation of love can be strengthened when it's rooted in friendship. Today, you may recognize some romantic tensions between you and a person you've viewed platonicly. Pay close attention to how their actions are changing towards you. You may find out that the feelings are mutual. Don't be afraid to ask.

Leo

Respect is such an important part of a lasting relationship. The idea of respect and mutuality is a key theme for today. Talk about what you need more from when it comes to your partnership. Model the same in return. Attune your ear to any negative talk that may have started. Commit to learning how you can be a better partner, and start keeping communication lines open without judgment.

Virgo

You can learn so much when you ask questions, and the same rule of thumb applies to your romantic life. Chances are there are things that you and your significant other have yet to discover about one another. This requires stepping outside of your comfort zone and trying new things. Create a couple's bucket list this week and see which item you'd like to start with. You might get excited at the idea of doing things as a team in this way and inspire your couple of friends to do so, too.

Libra

Having an inside joke with your partner can be a sweet way to strengthen a bond in your love life. Be open about your dreams, fears and desires for the future. Let your significant other see a side of you that others don't see. Trust can build when you are transparent this way. Today can be the start of feeling like you're more than a couple; you are also family.

Scorpio

Forever is a big step, and you may feel more ready for it than before. The last day of this solar season can have you wearing your heart on your sleeve. This may be a day when a proposal could come into your mind, and you may decide you want to be the one who pops the question. You could experience opposite emotions, realize a relationship will not go where you hoped it would, and begin conversations centered around the future and deciding to compromise or breakup.

Sagittarius

Healthy boundaries and self-love are the two things you set to gain on the day the Sun sits at the edge of Taurus season. Your attitude about dealbreakers could impact your handling of certain matters in your love life. You may become less tolerant about little things you'd give a pass to. You may find that you've been able to look beyond others that used to bother you, but now you embrace them as individual expressions. Today may be the start of a new chapter in your love life, as a partner who feels like an equal, or a person who prefers the single life.

Capricorn

A small gesture of love can go a long way. You may feel hopeful about a particular relationship and want to show a person exactly what you think. Sending flowers can be a great way to do that, or you may decide to try something else, like sending a song written for them about your relationship. A few adorable things to try can also be writing a poem with their name or purchasing matching keyrings that symbolize your love.

Aquarius

The decision to bring a child into this world is a big one, and you may feel ready to take on this challenge. However, the idea of parenting by yourself, with a friend or with a committed partner can also be scary. Today may mark the day that you face your fears. It's a wonderful day for asking family members for their advice, consulting with a fertility clinic if you plan to do invitro or finding an adoption agency to work with if you hope to adopt.

Pisces

Words matter. Words can be a powerful tool for love if you use them wisely. You may find that you can build your partner's confidence in your relationship by saying kind things to them. You can share memories about your past together or talk more about the future. Create sweet names to call each other as tokens of your love. Write notes or start a love journal together to memorialize your special moments.