Your Love Horoscope For Wednesday, May 6: Pluto Retrograde Brings Each Zodiac Sign Some Closure

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for May 6, 2026. Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius on Wednesday, bringing about the transformation and closure you need to keep growing.

Pluto spends about half the year direct and the other half retrograde. This helps you find balance in your internal growth process and make the changes you need. This is about how you see yourself and show up in your romantic life. Pluto brings sudden realizations and deeper understanding. Allow yourself to grow, and let your love transform.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, May 6, 2026:

Aries

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You deserve to be surrounded by people who raise you up, Aries. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius on May 6 highlights your personal dreams and also the people you choose to surround yourself with.

This also applies to romantic relationships. While it's valuable to have people in your life you’ve known forever, you also benefit from new connections.

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Taurus

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Reevaluate your dreams, Taurus. For you, Aquarius energy is all about goals and success. On Wednesday, Pluto retrograde helps you define your plans, both personally and professionally.

This is an exciting time, as it encourages you to be spontaneous and even a bit rebellious. You won’t feel stuck in a situation that no longer aligns. Instead, you're embracing this new energy and sense of freedom.

Gemini

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Reflect on what you truly want, Gemini. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius brings luck and new beginnings. However, this energy also governs your future and greater purpose.

With Pluto retrograde in this air sign on Wednesday, you are urged to reflect on what you truly want for yourself. Don’t settle for anything less.

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Cancer

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Step away from power struggles on Wednesday, Cancer. Pluto in Aquarius brings transformation and changes to your relationship dynamics. This is also a time of increased wealth.

You must make sure that you’re not trying to prove your worth or wasting your energy. On May 6, be sure that anyone you spend time with is fiercely choosing to build a life with you.

Leo

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You can’t always plan for your great love, Leo. Aquarius governs your romantic life. With Pluto here on Wednesday, a truth is emerging, and it brings some shocking changes.

Honor your truth and be sure you’re practicing integrity in your relationship. That means ending something before beginning something else.

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Virgo

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Change is a positive, Virgo. You aren't normally a fan of change, yet that is exactly what the universe is guiding you to embrace on May 6.

Use this energy to reflect on how you can improve your life. Don’t worry about trying to control any outcomes, but instead honor what you genuinely need.

Libra

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Choose what resonates with your heart, Libra. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius is an opportunity to break free from the traditions and stereotypes of relationships.

This energy calls you to take an innovative approach to setting up your life with the person that you love. Anything goes on Wednesday, so be sure you approach everything with an open mind.

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Scorpio

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Don’t hold yourself back, Scorpio. Aquarius energy governs your relationships and home. With Pluto here on May 6, this indicates a transformation and a quest for greater freedom.

While it can involve a separation or break-up, it can also bring about opportunities for you to grow and take risks. Let yourself live the life you’ve always dreamed of.

Sagittarius

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Lean into your truth, Sagittarius. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius is a time to think about your perception and how you communicate.

Aquarius governs your understanding and communication, yet Pluto requires total truth and transformation. On Wednesday, challenge your perspective and honor your feelings, no matter what they are.

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Capricorn

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Let go of the plan, Capricorn. Pluto in Aquarius on May 6 helps you to honor your worth in new ways. This brings changes to what you give your energy to and who surrounds you.

It also helps you to be open to where the universe is guiding you. Stop trying to stick to a specific plan. Don’t be afraid to try something new, especially in your romantic life.

Aquarius

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You are the sign of growth and innovation, Aquarius. You're the free spirit of the zodiac. As much growth as you’ve moved through, there is always more to do.

This shouldn't feel harsh or challenging. On May 6, Pluto retrograde in your sign slowly reveals another part of who you are and what makes life worth living.

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Pisces

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There’s beauty in the silence, Pisces. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius brings about a period of quiet and introspection. Yet, there is great magic happening behind the scenes.

Aquarius rules your intuition and spirituality. With Pluto here on Wednesday, you are moving into a new spiritual journey. It may even lead you to your twin flame.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.