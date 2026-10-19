Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Tuesday, October 20: It's Time To Forgive

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for October 20, 2026. Retrograde Venus in Scorpio aligns with retrograde Neptune in Aries on Tuesday, asking you to reflect on where you can forgive.

With both planets retrograde, you're able to work through the past so you can move forward. This is a time to talk through your hurt and stop bottling up your emotions. Remember, forgiveness doesn’t mean what happened was OK, but that you’re no longer going to let it determine your future.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, October 20, 2026:

Aries

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Intentions matter, Aries. You may need to forgive yourself on Tuesday for something that didn’t turn out as you planned in the past. In this case, you had good intentions.

You hoped that a relationship would work out, and you genuinely thought you were doing the best you could. However, now in retrospect, you can see otherwise. Forgive yourself and don’t be afraid to try again.

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Taurus

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Take accountability and forgive, Taurus. On Tuesday, you have to take responsibility for what you brought to this situation. The truth is, you weren’t necessarily looking at this relationship through a logical lens.

While you were trying to be hopeful, you placed your partner on a pedestal, not the other way around. This doesn’t mean they don’t owe you an apology for their actions. But this can be an opportunity for you both to move forward together.

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Gemini

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Forgive those who care about you, Gemini. It’s understandable that you would be upset. But the people in your life mean well.

They weren’t trying to control you or tell you what is best for you. They just wanted to help. Granted, they didn’t do it in the best way, but this is something you can talk through. Advocating for yourself and how you feel is an important part of any relationship.

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Cancer

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Give them a chance to apologize, Cancer. In your case, someone close to you needs to apologize for trying to limit what you do with your life. This is likely a romantic partner or someone who has affected the choices you've made in your love life.

Giving them a chance to apologize doesn’t mean it’s OK or that you must continue a relationship with them. You can and should still set boundaries. But this conversation is an important part of you receiving what you deserve.

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Leo

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You’ve been moving through a period of transformation in your personal life this year, Leo. This has been a time of important lessons, but it doesn’t mean you don’t owe those closest to you an apology.

On Tuesday, speak straightforwardly and remember that simply owning your choices and apologizing is all you need to do. This may be hard, but it’s worth doing.

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Virgo

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Now that you know better, you can do better, Virgo. You may be the one called to apologize on Tuesday as you realize you’ve been trying to control a specific narrative.

This may even bring about a separation, as you can now see it wasn’t fair to you or the other person to hang on for all the wrong reasons. You are free to make different choices, but apologizing to them and yourself is key to moving forward.

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Libra

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Someone owes you accountability and an apology, Libra, but you may never receive it. Forgive them anyway.

When you don't get the apology you deserve, it’s on you to create the closure you need. Remember, not getting an apology isn’t about you, but them. Honestly, it shouldn’t be that surprising given the relationship anyway. But this is your chance to free yourself from this hurt.

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Scorpio

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Let yourself have a fresh start, Scorpio. While October 20 is all about forgiving yourself, it’s also about starting over. You can’t keep dragging the past into the present and then wonder why it never feels any different.

Use the energy on Tuesday to acknowledge all you’ve learned and forgive the lessons that brought difficulties. You deserve a fresh start so that you can truly start creating the life that’s right for you.

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Sagittarius

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It’s OK to ask for what you need, Sagittarius. While you have already apologized, you don’t feel like it was accepted or that it made a difference. On Tuesday, reflect on what you’re actually looking for from the person you’re with.

While part of it may be something you need to give yourself, you also must be explicit in what forgiveness feels like for you. Be warned: this may open a deeper conversation about whether they can actually forgive you.

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Capricorn

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Be specific, Capricorn. Instead of just offering a blanket apology to everyone in your life, you need to be specific about what you’re apologizing for. It means so much more that way.

You've likely been consumed with work matters in the past year. Whether you've simply had a full schedule or have prioritized work over your personal life, you need to be specific in your apologies. Remember, it’s not just about saying sorry but changing your behavior as well.

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Aquarius

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You may have nothing to actually say sorry for, Aquarius. Although you've been apologizing to those around you, this isn’t necessarily needed.

You need to get used to using your voice and having boundaries. Instead of feeling badly for those moments when you feel cold or straightforward, recognize that you don’t always need to be sweet in how you speak. On Tuesday, hold your ground and stop apologizing for your growth.

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Pisces

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You don’t need to accept every apology, sweet Pisces. You are one of the zodiac signs that forgives the most easily. However, that doesn’t mean it takes away the hurt or that the person who apologized actually learned anything.

On Tuesday, someone is coming into your life or perhaps has already returned to it. This person wants a second chance with you. Be mindful of not only seeing the best in someone, but the reality as well.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.