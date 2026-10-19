Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Animal Sign From Now Through October 25

Yay, new week, new you, animal signs. To help get things headed in the right direction, we've got your weekly Chinese horoscope from October 19-25. 2026.

If you're dragging your feet into the week, don't worry, there's still time to catch up before Sunday rolls around. On Monday, you get a pass if you were supposed to do something but didn't. Tuesday is when your first step into the week feels natural and aligned with everything on your schedule right now. Wednesday and Thursday are days of productivity and caution. You remove barriers from life on Wednesday, and avoid making unnecessary promises on Thursday. #winning.

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By the time Friday rolls around, success comes with a sense of freedom. Saturday is perfect for doing charity work or helping someone out. If you need to barter services with family or friends, ask for a favor now in exchange for something else now. Sunday feels pretty busy and is an early jump start to the end of the month. Let's see what else is in store for all the animal signs in Chinese astrology.

Rat

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Good thing you're a stickler for the details, Rat. You'll need to be extra mindful about pretty much everything all week long. For starers, a financial decision comes up this week, and you're ready to make it. You are done pushing things off for another day. Around Wednesday, you'll do what you need to do. Be extra careful on Thursday, since it is the one day of the week when everyone is warned to avoid taking risks.

For you, that area of life could show up through a work relationship that feels unusually competitive. When you have to make plans or discuss who will handle what, don't assume that what you say is understood at face value. Clarify everything.

Ox

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You might have a bit of time left over from work and other family responsibilities on Tuesday this week. But based on how the week looks, you need to guard your schedule before agreeing to anything you're asked to do. Sunday might not be super booked out right now.

Expect it to be later. Fill it with the things you need to do first, and then add on favors for others (not the other way around). Use that practical mind of yours. If something doesn't make sense or you have to jump through a ton of loopholes to do it, think twice.

Tiger

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Tiger, no one has to tell you what to do, and this is the week where your leadership skills seem to shine. On the 19th, though, a situation requires you to show up in a really big way for a friend. You not only get to show how great you do under pressure, but you also learn what you don't know.

This one lesson turns into a personal goal: pay attention to your feelings. On Sunday, put off unimportant things until later. Following through doesn't always have to mean right now.

Rabbit

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That sweet and tender side of you needs an outlet, and you are ready for a change. You find it this week on the 20th. A creative project offers a fun way for you to get out of your head and relieve some pressure. Self-care is mandatory this week.

Friends help you remember who you are. You talk things over with a friend, and somehow everything you were worried about seems less stressful. You still have some work to do, but rather than feel alone, things are doable. You start a brand-new project at work, and it's a really nice change from what you're used to doing.

Dragon

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Someone has to set a boundary, and it seems like that's your job the week of October 19. You're putting your foot down with someone who needs to know you refuse to be taken advantage of. That one stance helps to break a relationship pattern you know is unhealthy.

A habit you have that people consider to be a sign of a bad temper comes up. But you're feeling more in control of your feelings. Coincidentally, you break that habit, too. You're on a roll all week long, and when the weekend goes around, you realize that letting go of control is actually healthy for you.

Snake

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Mark the 22nd on your planner for this week, since that is the day that you see a relationship show signs of promise. You've been hoping a certain person opens up, and there are some energy shifts that can help move that forward. Yay.

On Wednesday or Thursday, your sharp perception helps you to tell when something is a bit off with a good friend. (Don't be shy about asking what's the matter.) You're also learning to redefine what you need and want in a relationship. A conversation with a partner on Thursday could be the day when you draw a line in the sand and mark it "do not cross"!

If asked to do something you feel unsure about on Friday, be willing to do the hard thing. It's okay to reject an idea you sense is bad. Even if you're not sure why you feel that way, say no.

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Horse

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Sometimes it feels like ambition and freedom are at odds, but this week, you make a very important decision: you want to be ambitious in your career. You're super ready to commit to a long-term goal and work toward it. The timing couldn't be any more perfect for you, actually, because someone pays attention to how well you handle things at work.

On the 23rd, you hear really positive feedback that helps you see you're on the right track. You have some insight on Sunday that comes up just randomly while you're out and about. You realize that you enjoy balancing more in your life. You don't have to have total freedom or just work. You can do a bit of both and find the happiness you need.

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Goat

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A positive situation unfolds for you this week. If you're job hunting, you could be offered a new role, or you could get an interview with someone that you hope to work for in the future. If you're employed already employed, a boss or coworker could let you know that you're doing a great job. It's not often that you receive positive feedback. Hearing something helps you feel like you matter, and that really lifts your spirits.

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Around the 24th of this week, something magical happens. You face this one problem that you've always felt signaled failure. But instead of it being really hard for you, it's easy. Not only did you overcome your greatest worry, but you proved to yourself and others that you are much more ready for whatever your next chapter of life is than you thought.

Monkey

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That curious nature that typically gets you into trouble is actually the strength that gets you out this week. Around the 25th, you realize there is a serious financial problem that needs to be addressed quickly. Somehow you find the loophole to solve it. While you're out and about, you get invited to go out with friends. It might be to meet new friends or go somewhere you've not been to before.

Dress up to make a good impression. You get a chance to network, and this is a great time for you to be open to new opportunities. You might meet someone who introduces you to a new friend who sees your untapped potential.

Rooster

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This is a really important week for you. Areas of life that have felt disorganized are going to be really intolerable. You'll really want to get things in order, so you're not going to want to keep doing things that don't make sense. This means that whenever a situation arises that creates a problem for you, you're going to want to fix it.

You're actually open to getting feedback this week, and that proves to be super useful. You learn new hacks, and someone helps you to change things up faster than if you had tried to do it on your own.

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Dog

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Because relationships mean so much to you, it shouldn't surprise you that they are part of where your focus is this week. A situation comes up this week and forces you to ask yourself what matters most in your relationships. You might discover hurt feelings that you need to work through.

Healing is actually a big theme for the next five days. Scheduling time for yourself on Thursday is advised, and try not to ignore your intuitive side. On Sunday, life can be super busy, but your inner voice will speak loudest when you're intentionally tuned in.

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Pig

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Pig, there are windows of opportunity that present themselves to you each month. The pressure is off of you right now because there isn't a single day with energy in your sign until the 28th. So less to do this week is good. You're going to want to journal your thoughts and feelings, even if you don't typically do so.

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If you see a therapist, schedule an appointment this week to discuss future plans for the future. You're ready to be thoughtful and reflective. Thinking a lot can make you tired, so be gentle with yourself and, when you need it, schedule extra time to rest.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.