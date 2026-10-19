5 Zodiac Signs Have Great Horoscopes When Venus Squares Pluto On Tuesday

It might not feel like it at first for five zodiac signs, but on Tuesday, during the Venus-square-Pluto transit, their horoscopes are actually the best.

Sometimes good things happen just when you're about to throw in the towel. That's what happens when there's tension between love and change. What you have going for you may not be what you want, and that's entirely okay. Because it prompts five astrological signs to take action.

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1. Pisces

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You are so ready to pack your bags and get out of dodge, but for so many reasons, it's felt nearly impossible to do so. Life has been insanely hectic. Yet, there's a sign of hope on October 20, and that's because you feel pressured to do something drastic. You call up that one friend who is like your free therapist and just let it all hang out.

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You talk about all the things that you wish you could do and can't. They reframe everything you said in a way that feels a bit rude, tbh. But that lecture wakes you out of the funk you're in. You realize that, hey, there is a way to get what you want. You just needed one honest person to say the thing. The weight is off your shoulders. You see the light.

2. Taurus

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Your love life has taken a direct hit because of work responsibilities. The bottom line is that you need to make money. The bills aren't going to pay themselves, so the people who matter to you have had to take a back seat in your life. You're worried about the strain it's put on your love life.

On October 20, a weird change happens at work. Either you drop the ball unintentionally, or a power-hungry coworker wants to compete with you. They blindside you and take over what you're doing. No harm to your pay, but the ego is a bit bruised. Yet, they are doing you a favor. Now you can get home sooner rather than later with less to worry about. Their win ends up being the best you could have hoped for.

3. Libra

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Hobbies are so expensive, and yet, you really want to do this one thing you know you would enjoy. You don't want to overspend where there's little to no return on investment promised. So, rather than go out of your way to buy things you aren't sure of, you become a tidwad.

You've been pinching pennies and scrimping. Finally, on October 20, something comes across your path. A friend has stuff they want to get rid of, or you come across a sale that fits your budget. You couldn't ask for anything better. Good thing you held off, because this deal is sweeter.

4. Sagittarius

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Someone changes their mind after a conversation you've had. You really thought that a situation would never get better or that they would come around. But there was a way you phrased something that sank in later after the talk was over. On October 20, you get a text after a long silence, and they admit they were wrong.

What you thought was the impossible feat has come to pass. It's a wonderful feeling even though it first had to start with you detaching from them. Thankfully, you can move on to improving the relationship and making things right from this point on.

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5. Virgo

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You are always looking at how to improve your routines and daily schedule. On October 20, you realize what you're doing isn't working anymore. You have no choice but to change things up. Every time you try to tell yourself it's fine, that little voice tells you that it's not. You realize that sticking to what is family is costing you your sense of inner peace. Today is the day that you choose inconvenience over comfort, and guess what, Virgo? It's the right choice!

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.