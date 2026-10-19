Life’s Getting So Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs On Tuesday, October 20

Life is getting so much better for three zodiac signs on October 20, 2026. When the Sun forms a trine with the North Node, we're looking at positive change and the ability to go after what we want fearlessly.

We've learned some major lessons, and now we feel like the universe is finally on our side. These astrological signs apply some of that world-weary knowledge on Tuesday, because we did not learn it all for nothing! Fortune has turned for us, and the experience is mind-blowingly positive. Heck yeah! Life is about to be so much better.

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1. Gemini

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You have always had that amazing streak of optimism, even when things look bleak, Gemini. Your friends marvel at how you're able to keep it together, but in reality, you see no evidence that points to anything less than a fortunate life.

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When the Sun forms a trine with the North Node on Tuesday, you really get to see how your positive philosophy shines brightly. Sure, life's not perfect, but it does feel like it just got way better for you, so no complaints here!

Fortune turns on October 20, and so does your entire attitude. In other words, what once felt good now feels amazing. You are thinking positively and looking forward to everything. You feel like a kid again! So, have fun!

2. Leo

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You're no longer stuck in that rut that defined who you were for the better part of this year, Leo. What a relief! Now you are thinking positively, and truly, that makes all the difference.

On Tuesday, you're able to kiss the past goodbye and let it take all your pain and sorrow with it. Good riddance. Don't let the door hit you on the way out! That's this day's transit for you. When the Sun forms a trine with the North Node, healing is easy.

And once you're healed, good fortune seeks you out. It's uncanny. You really can't make a wrong move right now. All is well in your world, and it's only getting better. What's more, you're ready to share the wealth with everyone around you.

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3. Libra

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On Tuesday, a turn of fortune happens within you, Libra, because you're on the receiving end of someone else's kindness. It's amazing how one kind word or thoughtful gesture really can change an entire day.

When the Sun forms a trine with the North Node, you're not brushing that kindness off. In fact, on October 20, you allow that kindness to heal you, and you see that human potential is outstanding when it's kind.

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This could be one of those life-changing moments, and it's something that starts out in such simplicity. One kind gesture opens up a lifeline to hope and happiness once again. Now, you want to spread this cheerful outlook. Life is so much better when everyone is kind.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.