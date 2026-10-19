Your Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Message For Tuesday, October 20

Put on your favorite playlist because today is going to be lit! On October 20, 2026, the Sun is in friendly Libra, and the Moon is in thoughtful Aquarius. There's not a care in the world that can get you down under these two energies.

The Nine of Pentacles is the tarot card for everyone on Tuesday, signaling positive financial outcomes. It's the perfect day for looking at how to improve your income. The stars (and cards) are working in your favor. So, astrological signs, take advantage of it! Woo-hoo

The daily tarot horoscope on Tuesday, October 20, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aries: Three of Wands, reversed

Aries, on one side, today's Three of Wands, reversed, says you're gonna have to wait. The good news is that this is likely to happen at work or with something you *have* to do but really don't want to.

So, it's kind of like when you're wishing for the worst so you can get the good you want. No one's agenda is happening today but your own. Take the mishap that you face and use it to your advantage. Work says to stay home? Bet. Go enjoy a day running your errands.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Taurus: Knight of Swords

You are super focused on Tuesday, which means you need to order your meals in and get a coffee to go from the local barista.

The Knight of Swords is about mental focus, so turn off those notifications. You don't need to know what's happening on social until you've done whatever you need to do. You wanted a productive day, and here it is on October 20.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Gemini: The Star

Make a wish, Gemini. Sometimes you can wish as much as you want and get no results.

But with you drawing the Star tarot card for Tuesday, I have a very strong feeling that you're about to break the monotony with a lucky streak.

Don't let the negative inner talk get you down, no matter what the past has to say. Today is your day.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Cancer: The Tower, reversed

You are doing a great job, Cancer. On Tuesday, the Tower tarot card says you accomplished an amazing feat! You avoided a problem. Not just any problem, a major one.

The reversed position of this card is a positive omen for a situation you're pretty worried about. So don't feel like there's nothing you can do. Everything points to signs that you can. If necessary, do it scared, but definitely push forward.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Leo: Page of Swords

You have to really pay attention to the things that you have going on. Communication can be really weird in that people misread or misunderstand what's said.

The Page of Swords is reminding you to ask clarifying questions on Tuesday. Read the email before you hit send. Someone's body language can tell you that they are unsure; if you notice that, check in.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Virgo: The Chariot

You are no quitter, and when you work hard and don't see results, it hurts your heart. That's where the Chariot is a really great card to have on Tuesday.

If you're wondering if you ought to give up or stay on, this is your permission to hang in there. The journey will be one incredible story to tell later.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Libra: Ace of Wands

Nice job, Libra. You are super creative, and today that imagination seems to be working overtime in all the right ways for you. The Ace of Wands is about an incredible burst of innovative thinking.

Likely, this is going to happen in a hobby or passion project ... and it also could involve a person you really enjoy spending time with. The Moon is in Aquarius, making you think about romance, but not in a way that makes you try to make a big deal of it (yet). You want to be in the moment, and Tuesday is perfect for that vibe.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Seven of Wands

Wow, it looks like a person you already know is moody and may have their facts all twisted. Should that happen on Tuesday, your tarot card has some advice.

The Seven of Wands says do not let them speak to you disrespectfully. You have every right to set boundaries for what you won't tolerate. You can say what you need to say and most definitely stand up for yourself, Scorpio. Say what you need to say, and let them learn you're no one's doormat.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Judgment, reversed

You, Sagittarius, can be just like everyone else and second-guess yourself. That's because every once in a while you speak before you think. Hey, it happens. Usually what comes out of your mouth is pure gold. That's why everyone loves you so much. They always know what they are going to get.

But today, you may have that one moment of doubt creep in, when you wish you hadn't said what you did. If it hasn't happened yet, put on the filter this Tuesday.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Knight of Wands, reversed

When you feel all over the place, think about your goals. You typically do, but for whatever reason, Tuesday's tarot card, the Knight of Wands reversed, reversed is here, reminding you to stay focused.

Even the best, most intentional, and organized people struggle from time to time with doing that. So, it's not a slight against you, Capricorn. It's just a sign that you're human. Consider it an opportunity to improve.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Queen of Swords, reversed

Ya know? Sarcasm may be your second language, but it might not be everyone else's cup of tea. On Tuesday, you're getting a little warning from this tarot card.

The Queen of Swords, reversed, is letting you know that a sharp tongue isn't the best way to make a good impression. I know it won't be easy if you really love to show your witty side. Right now, be sure to read the room.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Pisces: Nine of Wands, reversed

Okay, so you're tired, and you just want less to do, not more. That's what makes today's energy perfect for you, Pisces. The Moon in Aquarius is in your house of endings. It's pretty simple for you to call a situation quits.

If you need confirmation from the cards, you got it! The Nine of Wands is upside down, which means burnout. You need to take care of yourself. You have permission to do it on Tuesday. Do it!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.