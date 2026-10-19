4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Tuesday

On October 20, 2026, four zodiac signs are finally to attracting some major abundance and luck into their lives. The North Node is revitalized when it trines with the Libra Sun on Tuesday.

The North Node in Aquarius brings in Innovation that sets you up for success. The Libra Sun helps you to be sensitive to the needs of others. Emotionally, though, you're just detached enough not to let people-pleasing get in the way of progress. There are a few extra lucky astrological signs ushering in new opportunities.

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1. Aries

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Hey, Aries, this is the day when who you know is way more valuable than what you know. Those moments when you feel like you need to take the lead? Yeah, well, that won't work for you on October 20. Instead, today's perfect for taking a back seat and letting the limelight shine on your favorite people. The friend who does something better than anyone else? Brag about them to others.

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The coworker you know is working hard behind the scenes but is too shy to humblebrag; they need you to share with the boss how awesome they are with the boss. There's an old saying that how you speak about others reflects how people view you. So, if you're looking to attract abundance and luck right now? Speak well of the people you know and what they are doing to make things better.

2. Cancer

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It's super nice to know you have people in your life whom you can depend on. On October 20, those individuals just so happen to be your family. You might wish they were your friends for a variety of reasons, but under today's horoscope energy, your parents, or even your grandparents, could be the ones who pull through for you.

Attracting luck is as easy as asking for what you need. You might not get it right away, because the Aquarius and Libra signs don't always mean quick action. They can imply slow growth, with long-lasting results. The point is that attracting abundance is about pooling resources from others, and you are literally one degree of separation away from what you need.

3. Leo

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Your relationships are where things seem to be working well for you right now. People admire you and want to see you succeed. In fact, a conversation could come up on October 20, to talk about the future. With the Libra Sun in your house of communication, don't be surprised if you get a text message or a call about an idea for a collab idea to make money.

Today isn't about actual work as much as brainstorming. You're talking through ideas and brainstorming. Brainstorming is an excellent way to bring new things into your life that will benefit you this week. Words attract things, and yours are pretty magnetic right now.

4. Aquarius

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The North Node is in your sign, so in so many ways, you're getting new opportunities. Most of the things that come your way feel fated, and that is exactly what makes it so hard to choose just one! Too many options have not felt fortunate to you at all. It's felt like a giant burden you wish you could get rid of.

The Sun in Libra is helping you to think through all the options and really see which one fits in with your life's goals. On October 20, the one thing you need to focus on becomes clear as day. It was actually not hard to choose once you emotionally detached from fear. With being scared out of the way, all of a sudden you feel like the luckiest person in the world.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.