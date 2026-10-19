5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, From Now To October 25

Five zodiac signs are having the best horoscopes from October 19 to 25, 2026. Mercury and Venus bring a lot of exciting energy this week.

Scorpio season begins on October 23, bringing a rush of motivation. Mercury goes retrograde in Scorpio the following day, showing us the changes we need to make to our lives moving forward. Once Venus moves into Libra at the end of the week, fighting for our dreams feels like a walk in the park. In the days ahead, we're getting closer to our purpose and falling back in love with our passions.

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1. Aquarius

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With Venus entering Libra this week, your mind is bursting with potent ideas, Aquarius. You might be focused on editing projects, with Mercury in Scorpio now retrograde. This is a time to trust your talents as you work to establish your place in the spotlight.

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Give yourself time to recover and practice self-care as the responsibilities could easily begin to pile up. The Sun in Scorpio this week pushes you to achieve more success. Just make sure you're practical and patient. With Venus back in Libra, reaching out for support is easy, so if you feel overwhelmed, ask for help.

2. Pisces

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For you, Pisces, this week is about learning how to collaborate with others. With the Sun in Scorpio, you are perceived as the reliable friend in your close circles for the next several weeks.

As Mercury retrograde in Scorpio begins, dive into a new book or begin planning that vacation you have been dreaming of. This is also a time to welcome a more optimistic mindset. Don’t hold onto the past, and instead prioritize the new beginnings that await. Prepare yourself for a season filled with abundance and clarity.

3. Aries

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Get ready, Aries. As Scorpio season begins, new opportunities present themselves to you. This week, you are aware of your potential and ready to make the most of these possibilities. The Scorpio Sun also boosts your finances, especially if you share resources with a partner.

Now that Venus in Libra is back in your relationship house, this is a time to release grudges and forgive others. While Venus in Scorpio has been teaching you to break free from what holds you back, the Sun in this position helps you rediscover your armor. An empowering cycle begins this week, and all it takes is faith in yourself.

4. Leo

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The ball is in your court this week, Leo, so it may be time to take the lead. Don’t second-guess yourself or dive into unnecessary drama. This is a time to calmly work through conflicts. The Scorpio Sun brings resolutions to family issues. You could also become more comfortable lending an ear to those who need you.

With the Moon in Aquarius at the start of the week, you are more direct and solution-oriented, especially at work. Getting back to yourself and rediscovering your power is essential at this time. Remember to slow down, with Mars in your sign making you more impulsive than ever. Writing down your thoughts is a great way to acknowledge and release negative emotions.

5. Libra

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Venus moves back into your sign this week, Libra, as the retrograde intensifies. The days ahead are all about beauty and love. You're discovering what you will prioritize in relationships moving forward.

This is your moment to embrace who you are and allow yourself to shine. Understand what past mistakes have taught you and why this is valuable knowledge. Be more patient with yourself and take part in Venusian activities, like a spa day or visiting a museum. Remember that even when you're working hard towards your goals, you should still have fun.

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A.T Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.