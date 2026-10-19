Your Horoscope Is Here For Tuesday, October 20: Moon Square Mercury Makes People A Little Unhinged

Daily horoscopes for October 20, 22026, show how the Moon in Aquarius squaring Mercury in Scorpio has everyone a little on edge on Tuesday. It's gonna be a tougher than usual to trust either your gut or your logic completely on Tuesday.

The Aquarius Moon makes people want to emotionally withdraw rather than confront things, but at the same time, Mercury in Scorpio makes it harder to let things go. Expect people to be kinda short with each other. Not because anyone's necessarily upset with anyone else, but because people are going to be pretty preoccupied with keeping their own guards up. Here's what each astrological sign can expect.

Daily horoscopes for Tuesday, October 20, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Aries, October 20 is NOT the day to send that reminder to the person who owes you some money. They're very likely to take a request like that the wrong way.

Save the conversation for another day when people are in a better mood and less defensive, especially if this is a relationship you're interested in keeping.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Your work life and home life are likely to be at odds on Tuesday. I see something going on at work that needs a lot of your attention. At the same time, someone at home really needs you.

Since you, Aquarius, and Scorpio are all fixed signs that naturally dislike being rushed or forced into anything, this energy might have you a little frazzled. Try not to shut down emotionally, Taurus. That won't get you far on October 20.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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That thing you've been overthinking for days? Give it a rest, Gemini. On October 20, you're more likely to figure it out by not actually thinking or talking about it at all.

If someone tries to press you about it, shrug it off. You'll get to it in your own time. You always do!

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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On Tuesday, I see you trying to convince yourself that you don't care about a situation. You do, Cancer. That's pretty obvious.

However I don't think the situation is exactly as it seems. Wait it out another day or so. October 20 isn't a day to try to force anything.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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You're extra sensitive on Tuesday, Leo. I think you're very likely to perceive someone's comment as a personal attack. Is it really, though?

No need to go out of your way to try to prove you're right on October 20. Give people space to say what they need to say without taking it personally. That'll be the fastest way to get rid of any tension.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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I see you being extra wary of people and their motives on Tuesday. You are very likely to try to read between the lines of what people say and do, even when it's unwarranted.

Don't stress yourself out trying to psychoanalyze everyone on October 20, Virgo. Keep yourself busy. That's the best way to get your mind off of things today.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Libra, I think you feel unappreciated on Tuesday. It has you almost looking for signs you're being manipulated. Don't forget that when you actively go looking for things, you're more likely to find them.

On October 20, everyone's kinda going through it. Chances are the comment or behavior that brought this on wasn't intentional.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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You can almost always see through everyone's nonsense. That power of yours is even stronger on October 20. Be prepared!

I get it, Scorpio. You want to call things exactly as they are. Before you do, ask yourself if it's absolutely necessary. Be careful not to lash out at or cut off anyone who really doesn't deserve it.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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On October 20, a gut feeling that someone isn't telling you the whole truth throws you off. People can read it on your face, too. So I wouldn't be surprised if they ask you what's going on.

If you voice your suspicions, it can easily devolve into a big misunderstanding. You're known for your sometimes brutal honesty, Sagittarius, but keep in mind that on Tuesday, being too flippant with your words is very likely to go the wrong way.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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I think someone tries peer pressuring you into something on Tuesday. This is likely someone who you either respect a lot or who is an authority figure in your life, which naturally throws you off.

But to be honest, I don't see them doing this to be malicious. Capricorn, you are allowed to say no, you know!

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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On October 20, a boss or authority figure is very likely to perceive your nonchalance as a lack of care. Consider this your reminder that you don't have to match their emotional intensity.

Instead of getting defensive about it, Aquarius, just show your results! They speak for themselves.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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If you're feeling a little down on Tuesday, Pisces, that's totally fine. Intellectualizing your feelings isn't gonna work on Ocrtober 20. In fact, it's only gonna stress you out more.

Don't dismiss your gut feelings as mere paranoia. Your intuition isn't usually far off from the truth. But don't let them paralyze you either. You'll figure this out when the time is right.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.