Your Love Horoscope For Tuesday, June 9: The Luckiest Love Day Of The Year Is Here

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for June 9, 2026. Venus is conjunct Jupiter in Cancer on Tuesday, and this is the luckiest transit of the entire year.

While Jupiter is the planet of luck, Venus is a close second as it governs themes of romance and abundance. This creates a truly special moment that brings love luck into your life. In Cancer, this energy centers around your emotional fulfillment and the relationship and family you’ve always dreamed of. Listen to your heart and follow through on your desires. Anything is possible right now, so believe with everything you have that you are meant for love.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, June 9, 2026:

Aries

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Your home and family are blessed, sweet Aries. The alignment of Jupiter and Venus on June 9 impacts you profoundly. This luck extends to where you live as well as who you live with, creating the perfect energy to move in with someone or relocate.

Be sure you’re focusing on the emotional connection, rather than anything external. This energy is about finally feeling like you have the love you’ve always desired.

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Taurus

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Entertain all offers, dear Taurus. On Tuesday, Venus and Jupiter in Cancer bring a lucky offer or opportunity into your romantic life. This energy can exist in a current relationship or bring a new person into your life.

You must make sure you’re holding space for possibilities instead of shutting them down. Listen to what is being offered and be sure that you choose what resonates most with your heart.

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Gemini

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Live abundantly, dearest Gemini. Although the energy on Tuesday could bring a sudden windfall of money, the real magic is in the kind of love that you receive. This energy helps you receive both what you deserve and what you value most.

You’ve learned what genuinely matters in relationships, so you’re no longer attracted by what only glimmers like gold. Continue to honor the love you desire and the person you hope to have by your side.

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Cancer

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You deserve this, dear Cancer. This is the moment that you’ve been building towards all year. Not only is this the ultimate glow-up, but it’s also a chance for you to attract all that you dream of into your life.

As Jupiter prepares for its final weeks in your zodiac sign, everything that you’ve put out into the universe is starting to make its way back to you. This is your moment of abundance, beauty, wealth, and romance, all finally arriving in divine timing.

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Leo

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To be successful in romance, you must make sure you’re honoring your deepest truth, Leo. You need to accept who you are, shadow side and all, before you can attract the person who is meant for you.

Lean into this space on Tuesday. This is the time to heal the wounds you’ve tried to ignore and face the truth you’ve tried to bury. You have a chance now to find ultimate acceptance and free yourself from everything that has been holding you back.

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Virgo

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Embrace the abundance in your life, Virgo. On June 9, take time to prepare yourself for a new chapter that is filled with joy and romance. You are being urged to pay more attention to the relationships in your life, whether romantic or based on deep friendship.

Instead of ignoring the importance of those in your life or only giving them what’s left over of your energy, your connections become your top priority on Tuesday. You may even realize that you’ve already met the love of your life.

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Libra

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Everything feels different when you’re actually happy, Libra. June 9 marks an important turning point in your career, as you finally achieve the success you’ve been working towards. Yet, it also creates a milestone moment in your romantic life.

At times, you thought you had to sacrifice your own dreams to keep a relationship. But what happens on Tuesday reminds you that you never had to choose. The person who is meant for you will celebrate your success just as vivaciously as you do for yourself.

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Scorpio

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Anything can happen on June 9, Scorpio. The energy of Venus and Jupiter feels intense in the best of ways. Stay ready and open to what arises so you don’t miss an opportunity to have everything you’ve ever dreamed of.

Sudden offers for love and new directions to take your life in arise on Tuesday. Yet it’s up to you to say yes, and to know you are worthy of actually having all you desire. Let your life change knowing you deserve it.

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Sagittarius

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You can’t know love until you know yourself, Sagittarius. You have been on a long journey to understand yourself and how you operate within relationships. As you’ve learned to heal your heart and make sense of what happened in the past, you’ve also been getting to know yourself better.

Now, you are seeking a new level of emotional intimacy and connection in romance. Whether you’re with the love of your life or still looking, Tuesday is about finally finding that connection with the one you’re meant to be with.

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Capricorn

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Nothing is standing in the way of your joy, except yourself, Capricorn. To let yourself be happy, you must trust that you are exactly where you're meant to be. You can't let the fear of losing love and joy keep you from embracing it.

The energy on Tuesday is focused on your relationships. The Venus-Jupiter alignment is bringing about miracles and divine soul contracts. This is the kind of love that can change your life forever.

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Aquarius

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Create what you need to feel your best, Aquarius. Whether this means changing your routine or aspects of your relationship, you are encouraged to give yourself what you need.

You are feeling sentimental on Tuesday, as everything feels like it carries greater meaning. You can no longer deny how you feel or what you need in any aspect of your life. With this cosmic energy, you can actually do something about it. Don’t shy away from making the changes that you need, as you are supported by the universe.

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Pisces

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This is your lucky day, Pisces. You may just meet your soulmate or find your destiny. The energy of Venus and Jupiter in Cancer brings about a love that you can build a life with. At the same time, it is intensifying your creativity and romantic nature.

Let yourself shine on June 9 and embrace what calls to you. You have the chance now to step into your purpose. What arrives on Tuesday isn’t fleeting, but part of a new chapter in your life. This luck is finally here to stay.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.