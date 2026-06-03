It’s The Luckiest Time Of Year For 6 Zodiac Signs From Now Until June 12, According To An Astrologer

Between now and June 12, six zodiac signs are experiencing what may very well be their luckiest time all year. As professional astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim explained in a video, this is because "over the next two weeks, Jupiter and Venus will be aligning in the sign of Cancer."

As the astrologer explained, "Jupiter and Venus carry mostly positive connotations in astrology." Venus represents enjoyment and indulgence, making spending time with people we like seem very appealing. This energy can also "stimulate our creativity and help us attract resources," Grim said. Meanwhile, Jupiter is the planet of luck and expansion, giving us a wider range of opportunities. When these two planets come together, luck usually follows.

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Both Venus and Jupiter are in Cancer, and they officially meet up on June 9. However, the lucky energy is already building up for these astrological signs.

1. Cancer

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With the two luckiest planets in astrology making their way through your zodiac sign, you're probably "glowing right now," Grim explained. Your confidence is high, and you're "attracting a lot of positive attention."

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This could be a transformative chapter for you, Cancer. That being said, be smart with how you play your cards. It's tempting to overindulge under this energy, especially when you're feeling so on top of the world. However, being strategic about where you put your energy is important to keeping the good vibes going all summer.

2. Libra

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Since Venus is the planet that influences you the most, any time it meets up with Jupiter is an extra lucky time for you. Cancer is the zodiac sign closely connected to your career, so between now and June 12, you're in the luckiest time of year in your professional life.

According to Grim, this means you can look forward to all of your hard work finally paying off by the time this lucky energy starts fading mid-month. Whether it's getting a promotion or co-workers and bosses singing your praises, your effort "will pay dividends over the next two weeks," the astrologer said.

3. Capricorn

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Work is almost always your number one priority, but it's actually the luckiest time of year for your relationships, Capricorn. After a long time of putting everything else first, the lucky energy of Venus and Jupiter in Cancer has you "beginning to believe that you are capable of pairing up with a partner who meets your emotional needs," Grim said.

That mindset changes everything for you. Receiving more encouragement and support than usual, you're much more optimistic that a "well-aligned partner is out there," Grim explained. That's not to say you'll be married by June 12, of course. But don't be surprised if someone special catches your eye before the month is over.

4. Aries

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Life has been a bit of a roller coaster for you since the beginning of the year, Aries, especially at home. But things are finally starting to settle down now that you've entered one of the luckiest times you'll have all year.

Starting now, you're "experiencing greater domestic environments," Grim explained. You've been taking care of everyone else for so long, and over the next couple of weeks, you're finally "receiving some in return."

5. Pisces

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You're usually so creative, but lately, you haven't really felt all that inspired. The universe has been guiding you through one heck of a transformation, so all of your energy has been focused on that. But starting now, most of that is behind you. Welcome to one of the luckiest times you'll have all year.

The vibes have officially changed for the better, and you're "on a creative tear right now," Grim said. Some of the "best creative work" you've ever produced is currently in the works. Whether it's a side business or actual art, this creativity is bringing you an abundance of success.

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6. Scorpio

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Scorpio, you're receiving an abundance of good luck between now and June 12. This is great news, as life hasn't exactly been the kindest to you recently. However, Venus and Jupiter in Cancer bring lots of lucky energy to your family life, giving you a "more optimistic view of life," Grim explained.

While it may not sound like much, don't underestimate the importance of seeing your close connections through rose-colored glasses. Improving your relationship with those closest to you is exactly what you need to make the most of June 2026.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.