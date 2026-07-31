Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Saturday, August 1: Asteroid Lilith Squares Venus

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for August 1, 2026. Lilith in Sagittarius squares Venus in Virgo on Saturday, bringing a restless energy that helps free you from expectations.

Venus in Virgo has high standards and can make you care too much about how your relationship looks from the outside. It wants perfection, but Lilith in Sagittarius has other plans. Asteroid Lilith wants the kind of love that songs and poems are written about. This energy sets you free so you can live fully and embrace your deepest desires. Challenge your expectations so you can see how good love can really get.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, August 1, 2026:

Aries

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This is your call to freedom, Aries, but it won’t mean a break-up. Lilith squares Venus on Saturday, bringing the breakthrough you’ve been waiting for.

Despite your desire for romance, you’ve seen relationships as taking away your freedom. You’ve rebelled against partners when, in truth, it was against your own expectations. But now you have a chance to do things differently. The right relationship won't take away your independence.

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Taurus

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Just see where this goes, Taurus. You tend to focus on stability and practicality when making decisions, even in your romantic life. Yet, that hasn’t actually led you to true love.

On August 1, challenge how you previously entered relationships. Honor what you deserve, but know that it's also OK to follow your heart and explore this connection. Some of the most intense relationships don’t last forever, but that doesn’t mean they don’t serve a divine purpose.

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Gemini

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You can’t fit love into a box, Gemini. Be cautious in your romantic life on Saturday. There is a relationship you are enjoying; however, it’s not going to become that scene of domestic bliss you’re imagining.

Rather than trying to make this connection into something it isn’t, try to enjoy it for what it is. There may be a future here, but it won’t look how you think it should. Yet, that doesn't mean it's not worth your time.

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Cancer

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You don’t need to make any promises, Cancer. Enjoy this time in your life and the ability to try new things without worrying about where they will lead. You are meant to take risks and embrace new experiences that make you question everything.

Just be careful making any promises. On Saturday, you’re not yet in a place to feel settled enough to keep them. It's better to practice caution than to break your word.

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Leo

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You can make this work, Leo, but you need to be honest with yourself. If you are consistently drawn to third-party situations or illicit affairs, then you have to start asking yourself why.

On Saturday, be willing to explore the kind of relationship that actually aligns with your needs or the kind of partner you want. Rather than trying to fit yourself into a mold, it’s better to honor what’s right for you, even if it's different than you initially imagined.

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Virgo

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Let yourself take a risk, Virgo. On August 1, you are on the precipice of change in your personal life. This won’t only affect your romantic status but also where you call home.

The only issue is that you’re still learning to feel comfortable doing something that differs greatly from your previous plans. Be willing to take this risk. Honor what your heart wants and try to surrender to where it’s guiding you.

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Libra

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You are a force to be reckoned with, Libra. The world should watch out on Saturday, as you are saying exactly what you are thinking. That goes for any current or prospective lovers as well.

There are no mincing words or simply saying what is convenient. You're done people pleasing. While those around you may be shocked by your boldness and willingness to walk away, you should feel proud. This energy is helping you walk towards what is meant for you.

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Scorpio

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Let it all fall down, Scorpio. Don’t worry about keeping up appearances. On August 1, Lilith squares Venus, encouraging you to rebel from the type of connections you’ve previously attracted.

While these people likely fit neatly into the fabric of your life, the connections have lacked depth and the excitement you desire from love. On Saturday, it's time to drop the charade and open yourself up to the wild adventure of romance.

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Sagittarius

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There’s a fine line between authenticity and audacity, Sagittarius. On August 1, when Lilith squares Venus, you learn where this line is in your life and how to use it to your advantage.

You underestimate yourself too much, which leads you to deny your worth and all that is possible in matters of the heart. Be bold on Saturday. Don’t be afraid to say and do what feels most genuine, and don’t let others tell you that you’re ever being too much.

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Capricorn

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Capricorn, the future is calling to you with promises of abundance and new beginnings. But to listen to it, you have to let go.

On Saturday, take the path less traveled. Be willing to surprise yourself and don’t let the rules you’ve been living by get in the way of what is meant for you. You’re going to have to wing it, but know that whatever you go through will be worth it.

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Aquarius

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Life is unpredictable, Aquarius. As much as that is often considered a negative, it actually is what makes this journey worthwhile. You are an air sign, so you are more adaptable than many others in the zodiac. This benefits you on Saturday, as you experience a wild card moment in your love life.

Whether it’s meeting someone new or the return of a past love interest, this will upend your life in the best possible way. Let yourself be spontaneous and embrace the unexpected.

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Pisces

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Let yourself be inspired, Pisces. On August 1, as Lilith squares Venus, you are guided to let go of that vision for a safe love. While you deserve ease in your romantic life, you can’t expect yourself to be satisfied by less than you desire.

You must trust yourself to honor your deepest wants, knowing there is no point in accepting less than everything. You have always dreamed of a love that sets the world on fire, and this is your chance to go after just that.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.