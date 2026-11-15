The Love Horoscopes For Monday, November 16: The Aquarius Moon Arrives

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for November 16, 2026. It's been an intense few days as Mercury and Venus both went direct after a long retrograde period. While this is great news for your romantic life, you may still be confused about what you should do. Luckily, the Aquarius Moon helps you on that front.

This is the perfect time to step back and see how you really feel. This unconventional air sign is not going to be influenced by family or friends, and it's not gonna take what seems the easiest route. Instead, it craves something unique that gives it the space to keep exploring life. On Monday, you get the mental clarity to know how you really feel and even what you want.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, November 16, 2026:

Aries

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Take time for yourself on Monday, Aries. You may want to reach out to friends to get their take on your romantic life. That's OK to do, but you can’t make your decisions based on what they say.

Under the Aquarius Moon, reflect on how you actually feel without waiting for someone else to tell you what they think. Only you know what's best for you.

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Taurus

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You can keep this part a secret, Taurus. This isn’t the kind of secret that will hurt feelings. It's not really a secret at all. You're just keeping your business to yourself for the time being.

It's OK to create new beginnings in private. Your priorities are changing, and so is the plan you’ve always had for your life. Trust your instincts on Monday and know that right now you are meant to move in silence.

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Gemini

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You need to take some time for yourself, Gemini. On Monday, the Aquarius Moon will help you to figure out what you actually want for your future.

The dreams you have for your life are changing, and that can be confusing. But don't worry. There is a purpose for it all. You've grown as a person, and it only makes sense for your goals to evolve too. Honor what comes up now, even if it's not what you expected.

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Cancer

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I know you want a partnership, Cancer, but you need to get clear on what you want before jumping into anything. Don't just choose someone because you’re tired of being single. That's no way to start a relationship.

Pay attention to the conversations you have on Monday and the situations you find yourself in. Under the Aquarius Moon, they may be more revealing than you expect.

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Leo

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This is a big day for you, Leo. Take all the time you need because soon there will be no going back.

The Aquarius Moon helps you reflect on how you genuinely feel. If you've been unsure about a close relationship, this is your chance to get clarity. Take Monday and do whatever you must to get into your feelings, because your future is truly riding on it.

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Virgo

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Be open to whatever comes your way, Virgo. Changes are happening now, whether you like it or not. After this retrograde season, you're restructuring your life and how a relationship fits into it.

Give yourself grace and think about what you would do if you knew you could do anything. You're not limited in the ways you think. But you must be open to your life looking differently than you imagined.

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Libra

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Your relationship doesn't need to look like everyone else's, Libra. You can make one that fits your needs and feels right for you.

Take time on Monday and reflect on what kind of relationship you want and the ultimate purpose of being together. Use this to open up and share your feelings with that special person. But remember, admitting you have feelings for someone doesn’t mean you’re locked into a specific life plan.

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Scorpio

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Home is the place to be on Monday, Scorpio. While you lounge on the couch, give yourself the time and space to really think about what home means to you.

You’ve been in a push-and-pull situation lately. Maybe you're uncertain about moving or confused about who you want to live with. Under the Aquarius Moon, you can find your answers.

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Sagittarius

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You don’t need to do everything in one day, Sagittarius. On Monday, the Aquarius Moon makes you aware of the conversations you need to have in your romantic life. But don't feel like you have to rush them.

It's easy for you to get cold feet when it comes to opening up to someone. I get it. Vulnerability is scary. So, it's OK to take your time. It can actually help you gain greater confidence. Just keep reaffirming your emotions and know that what you say in this moment can make all the difference.

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Capricorn

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Choose what you genuinely want, Capricorn. Forget about logic for a second. Don't worry about what makes the most sense or what other people expect. Just think about what you want and deserve.

This could have to do with one specific person or multiple offers of love. Either way, let Monday's Aquarius Moon help you see things in a new light. When you do, choosing becomes easy.

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Aquarius

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With your Moon in the sky on Monday, it's time to focus on yourself. As much as you may want other people to help you sort through your thoughts, this one's on you. Right now, you're meant to sit with everything on your own.

Set aside some time to think about your emotions and the new ideas that have come to mind. This could include a romantic relationship, but it doesn't have to. At the end of the day, this is about what you want.

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Pisces

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Do something good for your soul, Pisces. The Aquarius Moon invites you to reconnect with the divine. While you need a bit of logic when it comes to love, you should also be listening to your intuition. You know that, but did you forget?

Consider meditating on Monday or going for a walk in nature to help forge that connection. Your guides are always listening, but sometimes you need to set the space to tap into your inner knowledge.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.