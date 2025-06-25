Your Love Horoscope Is Here For June 26 — Mercury In Leo Brings Drama

Your love horoscope is here for June 26, 2025. Mercury shifts into Leo on Thursday, bringing improvements to each zodiac sign's relationship. Mercury in Leo has a flair for the dramatic, boldness, and creativity. However, it can lead you to become so focused on what you want to express that you forget your partner feels the same. Mercury will spend an extended time in Leo as it prepares for its retrograde in this fire sign, which will begin on July 18. Mercury will be retrograde in Leo until August 11, before finally exiting this fire sign on September 2 as it moves into Virgo.

Usually, Mercury spends approximately three weeks in each zodiac sign. Hence, as you prepare for the period of Mercury in Leo for almost three months, it’s important to understand how to use this energy best. Mercury in Leo can help you follow your heart, stand up for yourself, and express your feelings to your partner. However, the shadow side of Mercury in Leo is that you could become blind to your partner's needs, frustrated, and become dramatic in your responses. This is a journey, with clarity not arriving until after August 11, once Mercury is direct. Take your time with this energy and with your partner, remembering that listening is truly an essential part of love.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Thursday, June 26, 2025:

Aries

Talk your way into love, dear Aries. While you need to be mindful of listening to your partner's needs, Mercury in Leo will give you a way with words in your romantic life.

During this time, it's essential to be honest about your feelings and intentions, even if it feels risky. While the truth can feel scary, it’s also the only way that you will know if a relationship is meant to last.

This energy may also bring about a surprise engagement or discussions about the future, so be sure to be open to this connection growing.

Taurus

Make your home a reflection of your heart, sweet Taurus. Mercury in Leo presents a powerful opportunity to make improvements within your relationships and home.

While Mercury can represent plans, as well as healing conversations, in Leo, it does bring a heart-centered energy that can help you improve your relationship and home setting.

However, there is a shadow side, so be mindful that you’re not taking any frustrations out on your partner. If you’ve been contemplating divorce or a separation, this energy may finally bring matters to a head, so do be prepared.

Gemini

Speak what is necessary, dearest Gemini. While you usually aren’t one for biting your tongue, you do need to be careful of saying too much once Mercury moves into Leo. Leo rules your house of communication, and with Mercury doing the same, it offers you a powerful opportunity.

During this time, try to be bold and clear about what you want or need to discuss with your partner. However, be especially mindful of listening and not trying to explain yourself too much.

Clear and concise communication is essential during this time, as it can help you achieve the results you desire.

Cancer

Honor your worth, beautiful Cancer. Mercury in Leo will help you address themes around self-worth, value, and finances. You want to ensure that you’re not in a relationship where you're being taken advantage of.

Yet, if you are, this energy can help you free yourself from that connection. Be mindful of accepting unhealthy or toxic behavior from partners, as well as helping them to your detriment.

Healthy relationships do share financial goals, but they shouldn’t involve you continually bailing out your partner because of their decisions. Know what you are worth and don’t settle for less.

Leo

You don’t have to do it all, Leo. Mercury will return to your zodiac sign for an extended period beginning today, which will bring up an opportunity for changes in your romantic life.

Mars was retrograde in Leo at the end of 2024. Although this planet has since turned direct, there may still be lingering matters you need to address.

With Mercury in Leo, and an upcoming retrograde in this fire sign, you need to be prepared to speak your truth. This doesn’t mean trying to do it all or avoid change.

Instead, this is you recognizing when something is or isn’t working and being confident enough to address the situation.

Virgo

Protect your heart, Virgo. Being open is an essential aspect in relationships; however, as Mercury moves into Leo, you may want to be cautious about who you are opening up to. Leo rules the deepest part of your life and self.

This includes your wounds, their healing, your emotions, and your intuition. In the ideal situation, you would be able to share this part of yourself with your partner.

Yet, you are currently being guided to reflect on whether this is the case in your current connection. If you have been put down or had your feelings minimized, then you need to start protecting your heart.

Libra

Don’t shy away from new opportunities, Libra. As Mercury moves into Leo, you will feel invigorated with a new zest for life.

This can help you make new connections and attract an exciting romantic partner. While there are many positives to this energy, you need to be mindful of what you say and to whom.

Be careful that you’re not indulging in gossip during this time or spilling your partner’s secrets to friends.

As long as you can do that, you can use this energy to forge exciting new connections that can help you in the long run.

Scorpio

Make space for romance, Scorpio. It may feel that matters of work come more easily than romance once Mercury moves into Leo, yet you need to make space for romance consciously.

This means not using work as an avoidance tactic in your personal life. You may also need to reflect on how you communicate with your partner, as you may not be approaching them sensitively during this period.

Ensure you’re still working together as partners, rather than trying to take the lead or direct the relationship. There are plenty of opportunities for romance here; you need to make space for them.

Sagittarius

Make your dreams come true, Sagittarius. You are one of the most adventurous zodiac signs, always up for a new experience or impromptu trip. While Mercury is in Leo, this energy will be intensified, and with it, your ability to make your dreams come true.

This energy is fantastic for attracting a new divine partner or enjoying life to the fullest. Yet, if you’re already in a relationship, you do want to be mindful of your boundaries with others.

Mercury in Leo could make you prone to believing that all you need is a new person in your life to make your troubles go away, which, of course, is never the case.

Capricorn

Reflect on the improvements you can make, Capricorn. Mercury in Leo will prompt you to address issues within your romantic relationship. While Mercury brings conversations, in Leo, it centers on your connection and often prompts the decision of whether to stay or leave.

Leo can encourage you to follow your heart; however, you want to make sure that you’re also holding space for your partner.

Use this time to work together with your partner on how to improve your connection, even if it’s just scheduling weekly date nights.

Aquarius

Don’t be afraid to make the first move, dear Aquarius. Leo rules your house of dating and romance. With Mercury in this active fire sign, you are being urged to take charge of your romantic life.

Use this energy to make the first move, whether it’s with a new person, or in addressing an issue in your current relationship. You may come across as bolder and less empathetic during this period, so it would be wise to keep this in mind.

Yet this new way of communicating is one that you are becoming familiar with, so it will serve to enhance your romantic life.

Pisces

Be honest about what it is you need, sweet Pisces. There is a difference between advocating for what it is you need and teaching your partner how to love you.

Mercury in Leo encourages you to advocate for yourself, yet you do need to watch that it’s not crossing the line into teaching them.

Speak clearly about what you know you deserve and the kind of relationship you want. Be willing to call out unhealthy behavior, but don’t do the work for them.

Part of this energy is speaking up, but it’s also about knowing when to observe and see if this relationship is one that truly honors what you need.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.