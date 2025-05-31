Your Love Horoscope For June 1 — Prepare For A Test From The Universe

On Sunday, June 1, each love horoscope prepares to start a beautiful new month, and the universe provides you with an opportunity for a divine test. Asteroid Chiron will conjunct Venus in Aries, which will bring up your romantic past and wounds. During this time, you may not feel optimistic about the state of your romantic life as you will be prone to regret and longing for the one that got away.

Because of these feelings, you will be presented with a choice as to whether you will fall back into old habits and patterns or instead honor the healing that has helped you discover what it is you genuinely deserve. Hold space for your feelings, but be sure you’re not running back to an old relationship just because you’re lonely. The moments of divine tests always arrive before a breakthrough, so continue to align with the love you know you’ve always deserved. The universe always has your highest good in mind. However, that doesn’t mean your fate won’t come without tests. The energy on Sunday, June 1, may feel like a bit of a karmic test as Chiron and Venus unite in Aries. A test comes with a choice, though, and so while you may not be able to control thoughts or situations from arising, you can choose how you will handle them.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Sunday, June 1, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aries, today's love horoscope encourages you to plan something special for yourself. With Chiron and Venus uniting in your zodiac sign on June 1, today's energy may feel heavy.

You may find yourself preoccupied with what feels like romantic failures, which can lead to a lack of self-confidence.

While you need to hold space to feel these feelings, be sure you plan something special for yourself to celebrate how far you’ve come.

If you’re in a relationship, it’s best to spend this day by yourself. If you’re single, let all calls go to voicemail so you won’t be tempted to reach out to that toxic ex.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

In love, Taurus, be sure to choose yourself as well. Chiron will unite with Venus in Aries on June 1, creating a feeling of isolation and loneliness.

This may arise through thoughts that you don’t belong anywhere and that no one loves you; however, this isn’t the case.

Try to focus on making plans with friends today who have always supported you, knowing that in doing so, you are choosing to spend time with yourself to heal.

Go out and celebrate something good that you've accomplished, knowing you are worthy of it.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Gemini, a breakdown is never the fault of just one person. You may feel that you always pick the wrong partners or miss the red flags that you can later see so clearly.

Instead of just focusing on how you’ve been wronged on June 1, try to reflect on what within yourself has attracted these relationships into your life.

There is a profound level of healing available to you today, but only if you begin to focus on yourself and how your childhood wounds have been manifesting in your romantic relationships.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Cancer, just because you can do it all, doesn’t mean you should be. The Chiron and Venus conjunction in Aries on June 1, signifies one of the major karmic lessons of your lifetime.

This lesson involves recognizing your independence while also balancing it to receive the support and love you desire.

Today's energy may lead to a power struggle or a situation in which you feel powerless.

Try to focus on tapping into your sense of empowerment, knowing that you are strong, but that doesn’t mean you don’t deserve someone to show up for you.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Leo, give yourself the credit you deserve on June 1. As Chiron unites with Venus in Aries in your love horoscope, you will have previous wounds challenged surrounding seeking external validation and the impact others have had on your choices.

Try to practice positive affirmations today, and trust that you are the only one who knows what is meant for you and what isn’t.

Just because particular romantic possibilities now seem off the table, try to believe still that everything is happening as it's meant to.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Virgo, you are a success story. Although life and love may not have turned out according to plan, that doesn’t mean you have failed.

The energy of Chiron and Venus in Aries on June 1, reminds you of the need to surrender to the universe instead of trying to control the outcome of a relationship.

Reflect on the quote by David Foster Wallace, as he said, “Everything I’ve ever let go of had claw marks on it.”

You don’t need to hang on to be in control. Surrender if what helps you recognize the love meant for you will never need to be controlled.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Libra, there is always a deeper meaning, even in your love horoscope. Aries energy rules your house of relationships and romance.

On June 1, it’s also a place of incredible focus as not only do Chiron and Venus unite here today, but Saturn and Neptune have recently shifted into this fire sign.

You are being urged to take a closer look at the patterns in your romantic life. Whether it comes to the type of emotionally unavailable, older partners or long-distance relationships, your patterns speak to unhealed wounds.

By focusing on this part of your romantic life, you will also be able to transform it.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, you can’t complain about not getting what you want if you’re not going after it. When Chiron and Venus align in Aries on June 1, drawing your attention to any victim mentality or self-deprecating thoughts you possess.

This energy in your daily love horoscope can make you feel like nothing ever works in your favor, yet you’ve also not taken action on manifesting what you want.

Use this energy today to become assertive in expressing your needs or in taking the first step to reentering the dating world. Don’t be afraid to go after what you want.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, believe in yourself. You are whole all on your own, and while you may want a romantic partner, your relationship doesn’t define what you’re able to create in this life.

On June 1, Chiron and Venus will unite in Aries, drawing your attention to your level of confidence and your beliefs surrounding love.

You don’t need someone to manifest your dreams, just as you don’t need them to love you to be able to love yourself.

Focus on building your confidence today and seeing that a relationship doesn’t define your potential.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, release what feels heavy. The longer you ignore certain wounds, the more pronounced they will become.

The conjunction of Chiron and Venus in Aries in your love horoscope on June 1, signifies that there is a deep childhood or romantic wound that you haven’t fully brought into the light as of yet.

Try not to ignore what you’re feeling or kid yourself into thinking you’re fully healed. Use this time to journal or pick up a book about inner child healing so that you can have the space to receive the healthy love you deserve.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aquarius, recognize your growth. Many times, when you are afraid that past patterns will play out in a new relationship, it’s due to a lack of trust within yourself.

Rather than succumb to the paranoia that your current relationship is like anything from your past, focus on trusting yourself and your growth.

Use positive affirmations on June 1, and open up to your partner about your triggers. This is an opportunity to release the psychological fear that has held you back from fully committing to a healthy love.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pisces, you can keep yourself safe, dearest Pisces. It may be beneficial to use that affirmation today as your wounds related to safety and stability arise.

The energy of Chiron conjunct Venus in Aries is about you healing your masculine energy so that you can become the protector you’ve always sought.

This can help you feel safe on June 1, so that you no longer attract partners who are meant to teach you this lesson.

You can keep yourself safe, and that means you will finally be able to attract a partner who can do the same.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.