6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Abundance On June 1, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting major luck and abundance on June 1, 2025. It’s a Success Day under the Metal Ox, and this Sunday it finally feels like things are working out. Ox days are about tangible rewards, not wishful thinking or abstract vibes, but actual proof that what you’ve been manifesting is starting to land. Combine that with a Success Day, the most positive day of all the Jian Chu indicators, and the last few days of the intense Metal Snake month, and you get results that feel earned and unexpected.

Advertisement

June 1 favors people who’ve quietly stayed consistent, even when no one was clapping. If you’ve been doing the internal work, keeping your cool in a tough dynamic, or just trying to believe that something better is coming even when the signs were faint, today validates all that effort. These animal signs are the ones most likely to experience that shift into the land of luck and the abundance will be massively noticeable and appreciated.

1. Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’re ruled by the energy today, and on a Success Day that puts you in prime position to feel like things are finally coming together. But this isn’t about career wins or massive life changes, your abundance shows up in the way people treat you. A relationship that’s felt lopsided starts to balance. That person who has been acting distant and uninterested finally makes an effort. Everything just feels easier as if the universe had planned today just to spark your new era of abundance.

If you’ve been feeling underappreciated or taken for granted, expect that to go away today. You're finally holding your ground and everyone around you respects and admires it. Sunday brings the kind of luck that makes you feel like, oh wow, maybe I really am allowed to receive now. It's all happening!

2. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sunday’s energy brings you a soft reset and the best part is that it feels like life is catching up to what you’ve already emotionally outgrown. You’re done pretending something doesn’t bother you. You’re done playing small to keep the peace. And today the universe matches that energy. You might have someone reach out to make things right or you could see something you were dreading actually go your way.

It’s also a lucky day for releasing a very old pattern especially around money or love. You'll see that something awesome fills its place fast. This is the day you realize you’re no longer in survival mode and that abundance is the kind that lasts for a long time to come.

3. Dog

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is one of those days where someone does for you what you always do for everyone else. You get the call, the support, the offer, or the help before you even have to ask. And because you're usually the strong one, this might throw you a little, but don’t deflect it. You’re meant to be receiving right now.

Your abundance today is about being chosen without having to prove anything. If you’ve been hoping to feel wanted, needed, or genuinely appreciated in a friendship, your relationship, or even by your own family, you’ll feel it today. It might even hit you how much you’ve grown when you realize you’re not chasing anymore. Everything you want is arriving and right on time.

4. Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is a very lucky day for anything that requires timing like making plans, posting something, reaching out, or even launching an idea you’ve been sitting on. Metal Ox days bring structure and results, and for you it’s about getting traction where things have felt stuck. If you’ve been trying to be seen or get support, Sunday brings momentum.

You might also notice that people are listening to you more closely. If you’ve been trying to set a boundary or change a relationship pattern that feels hurtful, someone finally gets it. You won’t have to say it twice. You’re starting to see how aligning your actions to the most authentic version of yourself bring real rewards. And that, dear Horse, is what changes everything.

5. Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’re healing something around self-worth today and the results are instantly reflected in your reality. If you’ve been in a pattern of over-giving, over-apologizing, or second-guessing your own needs, today brings a situation that shows you how far you’ve come. Maybe someone respects your 'no' without pushing. Maybe you walk away from something you would’ve tolerated before and immediately feel the energetic weight lift.

Your luck today is about embodiment. The version of you who knows she’s worthy is showing up more and more and the universe is responding with opportunities, kindness, and ease that feel like proof. This is the first day in awhile that doesn’t feel like a struggle. Trust when I say there are more like this to come.

Advertisement

6. Snake

Design: YourTango

It’s still your year and your month, but June 1 brings something different and it is not effort or even transformation, you finally get your payoff. You’ve been through some struggles lately that pushed you to your limit. And now you get a day that feels simple. Clean. Kind. Like the noise finally clears.

Expect signs of progress from the universe, it's rewarding you for finally letting go of what’s not yours to fix. The luck is in letting people meet you where you are instead of rushing in to people please. Whether it’s a financial surprise or a personal win that finally feels deserved, this Sunday is yours to enjoy. Abundance is here!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.