4 Zodiac Signs Experience Major Luck & Abundance Starting On June 1

On June 1, 2025, Saturn is forming a conjunction with Neptune in the bold, headstrong Aries, and their energy helps four zodiac signs experience major luck and abundance. Saturn and Neptune last met at the fated 29° of Pisces earlier this year. Back then, when Saturn was in Pisces, the vibe was more dreamy and ethereal, centered on surrender, trust, and floating in sync with the universe's divine timing. But now, the daydreaming is over.

Advertisement

Having learned our final Piscean lessons in flow and faith, we’re now entering a whole new 29-year Saturn cycle. Neptune, the planet of dreams and divine inspiration, has officially moved out of its watery home in Pisces and into the flame of Aries, where fantasy meets fierce ambition. The spiritual idealism of the past gives way to raw, unfiltered drive, an energy that makes us want to fight for what's ours rather than just dreaming about it. We’re starting over, right at the beginning, but this time with more fire in our belly and more speediness in our stride.

Meanwhile, Saturn in Aries is in its sign of fall, which means it’s not exactly comfortable here. Saturn wants structure and discipline, and requires us to be in it for the long haul. Aries wants it all right now. But because Aries is a cardinal sign, built to initiate, this cosmic pairing strikes a powerful balance. If we blend Aries' spark with Saturn’s stamina, we'll start fast and finish strong.

Advertisement

Sunday's abundance comes through to those who can’t stop fantasizing about what’s possible and have the guts to chase it down. See how four zodiac signs experience major luck and abundance on June 1, 2025.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

With today’s Saturn-Neptune conjunction in Aries, you’re set to receive all the abundance! With both planets having freshly entered your sign, all you want to be in this world is finally coming into the light. While Saturn was transiting through Pisces, you were being taken on a deep spiritual excavation, forcing you to face the choices and actions that led you to this very moment. That was a period of profound self-discovery, one in which you had to pull back from the expectations of others to discover who you truly are.

Advertisement

It wasn’t easy, witnessing the old structures of your life collapse before your very eyes. But as the boundaries around your past identity dissolved, Saturn gave you a chance to release the outdated structure of your life and begin anew. Now, starting on June 1, with both Saturn and Neptune in Aries, you have a much more grounded understanding of the dream life you want.

Now that you’ve weathered the spiritual storm of Saturn in Pisces, Neptune is encouraging you to change after your dreams, and Saturn is testing you to have the patience to see it through. Aries, you’re building your new dream life — this time from a deep place of knowing, one baby trailblazing step at a time. Today, abundance comes to you with the fire it takes to chase after it.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, with today’s powerful Saturn-Neptune conjunction in Aries, the foggy is finally lifting. What once felt like a vague dream or a distant belief about your purpose in this world is sharply defined. You’re ready to sprint towards the abundance you want to build. Your past experiences, which may not have been the easiest, helped shape the personal philosophy you now want to live by.

When Saturn and Neptune were in Pisces, they challenged you to examine your beliefs and test them in the real world. And if they weren’t strong enough to carry you forward, you now found a system that holds up. And today’s Neptune-Saturn in Aries conjunction gives you the fire to act on that clarity. You’re no longer second-guessing yourself or your path. You know what you want, and you’re ready to go after it with all your fury.

You won’t stop until you’ve achieved the goals and the lifestyle that reflects your true self. You now see the path ahead clearly, and you’re ready to blaze it — with all the courage, ambition and openness to the abundance the future holds. Now, you’re ready to blaze trails towards the life that’s even better than what you’ve always imagined.

Advertisement

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

With today’s Saturn-Neptune conjunction in Aries, you’re finding abundance on June 1, in the wisdom you’ve gained out of all your life's lessons. You’ve put in the work. Now, know just how you want to show up and be shown up for on a day-to-day basis. You know how to find a partnership that truly aligns with your energy. You now know that the foundation of love begins with shared values.

You know that there are people who claim they’d be right there on the sidelines cheering you on every day, but then don’t clap for your successes when they come. All your relationships have weathered through Saturn in Pisces’ test. Now you’re beginning to receive the very best out of the people and connections around you because you know how to find the partnerships that align with you.

Advertisement

You’re much more aware of the foundational needs you have in your relationships and whether the ones you want to enter can meet them. At the same time, you’re becoming much more practical about what and who you desire and how to build relationships that reflect your authentic truth.

Today, Neptune is here to help you dream up those fairytale connections, while Saturn is showing you how to lay the groundwork to make them a reality. Today, you’re finding abundance in the hard-earned knowledge you’ve worked for overtime that’s empowered you to build the relationships that work for your soul.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Capricorn, with today’s Saturn-Neptune conjunction, Aries, abundance is your predestined reward. You’ve been investing in your future, and on June 1, it’s time to collect the returns. During Saturn and Neptune’s time in Pisces, you disciplined your mind with your long-term goals. You’ve refined your communication skills and learned how to express yourself more clearly and compassionately. Call it a new lease on life.

Now that you’ve made it through the spiritual lessons of Saturn in Pisces, you’re emerging with a more “love and light” philosophy. And now, you’re taking all that internal wisdom and channelling it towards creating a deep sense of emotional security.

Today, Saturn is helping you come to terms with the family legacy you’ve actively played a part in and encouraging you to begin building upon it in your very own special way. Meanwhile, Neptune in Aries is giving you all the determination to make your dream of a secure, soul-nourishing home a reality.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.