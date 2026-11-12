Your Love Horoscope For November 13: A Relationship Rebuilding Phase Begins As Mercury Goes Direct

After three intense weeks, Mercury's finally going direct in Scorpio on Friday, November 13, 2026, bringing some much-needed clarity to your love life. This year, all three Mercury retrogrades have been in really emotional water signs, this one has likely forced you to confront a few harsh truths you’ve been avoiding in your relationships.

But you have to know how you feel before you can take action. Now, you're beginning a rebuilding phase, but don't expect anything to transform overnight. This will take some time to come together, so be patient with the process. It will all make sense soon!

Here's your love horoscope for Friday, November 13, 2026:

Aries

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Be the kind of partner you want for yourself, Aries. This Mercury retrograde asked you to reflect on your partnerships. What's been working? What hasn't?

Scorpio is where the nitty-gritty of relationship work takes place, but it needs total honesty. And it's not just about being honest with your partner, but with yourself, too. Sometimes, that's even harder. On Friday, remember that you need to become what you're seeking. A relationship or person is never a life plan.

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Taurus

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There's no going back now, Taurus. Mercury retrograde in Scorpio was especially eventful for you. You might have reconnected with old exes or been forced to face the truth of your patterns.

It's never comfortable to admit your part in all of it and leave your comfort zone, but you have. Nicely done! Now, on Friday, it's time to rebuild your life in a way that feels authentic. There's no going back, even if you’re having second thoughts. But believe it or not, that's a good thing.

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Gemini

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Over the last few weeks, you’ve done a deep dive into what fits into your life and what doesn’t. This included your romantic relationships, but it shouldn’t have been the main focus.

You're so adaptable that it’s easy for you to give up what you want for someone you care about. But that doesn't mean you always should, Gemini. So, as Mercury stations direct on Friday, make the choices that are best for you. The time for self-sacrifice is over.

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Cancer

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It takes time to rebuild, Cancer. You can’t rush this process, no matter how much you want to.

Mercury retrograde in Scorpio targeted your committed relationship, or, if you're single, your desires for a future one. This has been an emotionally difficult time. You had to face the truth and even expose other people's secrets. Everything has changed. So, Friday is not about making anything better, but taking time to rebuild what can actually last.

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Leo

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Make amends, Leo. Mercury retrograde in Scorpio gave you the chance to address things at home and with your family. But that doesn't mean it was easy.

Your relationships have likely been incredibly strained. You may have even been thinking about leaving. Hopefully, you put off any rash decisions, because Friday is the perfect time to make amends and figure out a way forward. If you have any regrets, it’s better to own them completely than avoid discomfort.

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Virgo

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It’s OK to be imperfect, dear Virgo. Really, it's the only thing you can be. I know you want to be perfect, or at least, have others see you that way. But it's just not possible.

The most important thing in a relationship is to be honest. To be loved is to allow yourself to be seen fully, imperfections and all. This retrograde taught you to stop keeping up an image. As Mercury stations direct on Friday, be careful not to fall back into any old traps.

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Libra

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As long as you know what you deserve, it will come to you, Libra. Mercury retrograde taught you that. But now, you need to raise your standards and the bar for what you will accept.

You're a special person, and you deserve an equally special love. Stop letting people treat you badly or make you an afterthought. If they can't treat you well, they don't deserve your time or energy.

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Scorpio

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Believe in yourself, Scorpio. Mercury retrograde in your zodiac sign has been a deeply healing time. But this healing is also meant to lead to your rebirth.

Once you know what aligns with your soul, or where your heart actually wants to be, there's no stopping you. As Mercury stations direct on Friday, believe in yourself and see this for what it is: a new beginning.

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Sagittarius

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The truth never stays buried forever, Sagittarius. Scorpio rules the deepest part of your psyche and life. It holds your wounds and the secrets you barely whisper to yourself.

But Mercury retrograde in Scorpio exposed it all, at least to you. On Friday, you need to decide what you will do with it, knowing it can’t be ignored ever again. You deserve to be loved for the truth of who you are and not the mask you often wear.

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Capricorn

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The truth can be scary, Capricorn, but that doesn't mean it's a bad thing. As Mercury stations direct on Friday, someone has something to confess to you. Before you start stressing, it's not something you should dread.

This truth will help you have a stronger and healthier partnership, even if it means you have to put more on the line than you have been. You can’t play it safe and still have the kind of relationship you want.

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Aquarius

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You can’t talk yourself out of the truth, Aquarius. With Mercury retrograde in Scorpio, you've been on a deep dive into yourself and what you actually want from life. This has challenged every part of what you've created, from your work to, of course, your relationships.

It wasn't easy, but you learned a lot about what is most important to you and what you truly want. It may have been unexpected, but it's not something you can talk yourself out of. And it's not gonna change on its own either. So, get ready to take action on Friday.

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Pisces

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Go after your dreams, Pisces. Stop putting it off or leaving your fate in someone else's hands. Whether you dream of romance or a life of adventure, you have the power to create it.

As Mercury goes direct in Scorpio on Friday, you get a second chance. From now until December 6, take action and say yes to each one of your dreams. You can do it!

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.