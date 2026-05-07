Your Daily Love Horoscope Is Here For Friday, May 8: Today's Restlessness Won't Last Forever

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for May 8, 2026. Lilith opposes Venus on Friday, creating a little restlessness but encouraging you to protect what is sacred. This energy is intense and can shake the foundation of your relationship and life.

Lilith in Sagittarius seeks freedom, and Sagittarius struggles with conventional commitment. With Lilith, the rebel of the zodiac, here, a new desire is stirring in your soul. At the same time, Venus in Gemini makes you aware of all your options. If you’re single, this energy brings great adventure and possible new love. But if you are in a relationship, then it’s important to exercise caution so that you don’t ruin something important to you. All relationships go through phases, but you're advised not to let a moment of restlessness destroy what you’ve built.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Friday, May 8, 2026:

Aries

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Embrace the unexpected on Friday, Aries. Lilith opposite Venus requires caution for some, but for you, it’s everything you need. The combination of Sagittarius and Gemini energy on May 8 opens you up to new possibilities.

This alignment gives you courage. Listen to your heart on Friday, and don’t be afraid to try something new. It may be exactly what you need.

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Taurus

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It’s not your job to make everyone happy, Taurus. You don't intend to burn bridges on Friday, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen. With the blend of Sagittarius and Gemini energy, you're finally done tiptoeing around your life for someone else's comfort.

No more people pleasing or shrinking yourself down. Just remember to focus on the changes you want to make rather than controlling what another person does.

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Gemini

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Be mindful of your decisions on Friday, Gemini. You may get swept up in something that feels exciting only to end up in a karmic connection.

Whether you're already in a relationship or are looking for love, practice awareness of your choices. Let the love you have for yourself set the bar for what you accept from others.

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Cancer

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Radical changes are sometimes necessary, Cancer. May 8 brings an electrifying energy to your romantic life. The combination of Venus and Lilith helps you to shift the plans and routines you have for yourself

This may come across as shocking to others, and even your romantic partner. Yet, it is an important phase of growth for yourself. It’s OK to completely change your mind. Just make sure you’re satisfied with where it's leading.

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Leo

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Act with integrity, Leo. You are moving through a phase of transformation in your personal and romantic life. If you are in a relationship or married, be especially cautious on Friday.

This doesn’t mean that you are meant to remain with the person that you are with, but an affair never actually helps any situation. Move with integrity and be cautious of acting out.

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Virgo

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Take this chance, Virgo. On May 8, an opportunity or new offer arises in your career that would bring changes to your relationship, including a possible relocation.

Be mindful of your thought process and be sure that you’re giving this a chance. You don’t want to turn something down that is a part of your destiny.

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Libra

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Have grace for yourself, Libra. Of course, being grounded in how you communicate is always preferable. However, you have been keeping your truth to yourself for so long. In some cases, this has even involved walking on eggshells in your relationship.

Yet on May 8, that is no longer possible. You surprise even yourself by how you react. Hold space for yourself and remember it’s all part of the process.

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Scorpio

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Be careful of making any spontaneous decisions, Scorpio. On Friday, the energies of Sagittarius and Gemini bring up themes of self-worth and change.

This may spur you to cut someone off or go to radical lengths to prove your own worth. While this energy is important for you to move through, be mindful of making any decisions that you may later regret.

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Sagittarius

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Let yourself be in this moment, Sagittarius. With Gemini ruling your relationships, it's no wonder you struggle with commitment and choosing someone to settle down with. When Venus is in Gemini, this becomes even more difficult, as it suddenly seems like there are possibilities everywhere.

Lilith in your own sign can talk you into doing anything, no matter how bad an idea it is. Be cautious with your decisions on Friday and pause to reflect. Don't ruin the kind of love you’ve spent a lifetime dreaming of.

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Capricorn

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Your relationship isn’t the issue, Capricorn. May 8 makes you feel like every challenge you’re experiencing is the fault of your relationship or partner. This creates a desire to break free or to place blame.

However, they are not the issue. You have the power to change your life for the better, but you can’t do so as long as you’re avoiding responsibility.

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Aquarius

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Your friends love you, Aquarius, but they don’t always give the best advice. Romantic guidance from friends is well-meaning, but it usually comes down to whether or not you can do better. Yet, this isn’t always what you should focus on.

Be cautious of the advice you receive on Friday. Instead of asking people outside of your relationship what they think, talk to your partner. You will be happy you did.

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Pisces

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Take a chance on this, Pisces. An opportunity arises on Friday that feels like it will change your life. This is not just about your romantic status, but where and even how you live.

Don’t let fear or doubt make you retreat into your comfort zone. Instead, trust in yourself to know exactly what is meant for you. Say yes, as it is all part of your destiny.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.