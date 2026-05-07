3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On May 8, 2026

Starting on May 8, 2026, three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era. This is all because, during Uranus direct, we have a sudden change of heart.

Uranus is the planet of transformation, and it always brings about the unexpected. However, there is no reason to worry. The changes that take place may be unanticipated, but they are also undoubtedly positive and uplifting. On Friday, we finally get the chance to start anew.

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We find that there's more to us than meets the eye, even to our own perception. We surprise ourselves and the world with what we can do during this time, and so much of it is good.

1. Aries

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As far as you're concerned, Aries, this day is all about reinvention and change. You feel as if you're in your power now, and Uranus direct really supports that feeling.

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On Friday, you're able to make decisions without looking back or second-guessing yourself. This helps you take on the role of a leader with your friends and family. You are the person in charge during this day, and others respect that.

You feel so powerful because you aren't thinking about the negative or dwelling on what could go wrong. Yes, you're impulsive, but you veer towards the positive. You believe in yourself and have faith that everything is going to turn out well. And so, it does.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

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On Friday, your strength comes from your acceptance of a certain situation. By accepting something in your life, you end up freeing yourself from the worst of it. How ironic! This gives you an absolute rush of power.

You now know, thanks to Uranus direct, that you can do whatever you set your mind to. You are no longer tied to an outdated identity, nor are you doubting yourself and your capabilities.

You are talented and confident, that's for sure. This is the beginning of an evolution for you personally, Scorpio. You've just shown yourself that you are a force to be reckoned with. Now, it's time to show the rest of the world. You've got this!

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3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Spiritual awakenings happen fairly frequently with you, Pisces, but that doesn't mean they don't come with fresh and new revelations each time. What you discover on this day has you seeing where you can transform something in your life for the better.

On Friday, during Uranus direct, you know in your heart that you don't have to believe everything you hear or see. There's just too much drama involved. Plus, so much of what you hear comes from the mouths of people you don't necessarily trust. So, why would you listen to them?

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This is the time to trust your own gut instincts, knowing that it's OK to pull away from the crowd if need be. Right now, you are entering a powerful new era. As you do, it becomes clear that you have all the strength you need within yourself.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.