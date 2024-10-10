Mental Health Coach Shares Ingenious ChatGPT Manifestation Trick To Help You Easily Visualize & Manifest Your Dream Life

One underlying belief fuels manifestation: Your thoughts create your reality. By engraining that belief into your routines and manifestation practices, you have the power to transform your life.

Mental health coach Meadowlark Monaghan recently shared how you can utilize unconventional tools, like AI and other tech, to up your manifestation game and streamline the process of visualizing and achieving all of your goals.

Advertisement

The mental health coach shared her ChatGPT manifestation trick to easily visualize your dream life.

“Write a list of your wildest dreams to ChatGPT,” the mental health coach advised, "and ask it to 'tell the story of a day in my dream life as my future self who has all of this already.’”

Many manifestation practices harp on the importance of visualization in actualizing your dream life — you have to see and believe it to achieve it. You must imagine your dream life as if you already have it, but that's often easier said than done. ChatGPT can ease this step, saving you time and stress.

Advertisement

Employ AI to write that script for you, tweak it as necessary, and then repeat and utilize it in your own manifestation practices.

Continue asking ChatGPT questions to help you achieve your dreams.

After you’ve read through your future self’s experience, Monaghan advised asking ChatGPT another question: "What can I do today to help me get there?"

The AI will provide steps to help you achieve your goals. Combine that with daily manifestation and visualization practices and you will be living your dream reality in no time.

Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Remember, you are already the person that ChatGPT is reflecting back to you, that is already your reality, and maintaining consistency will only help you to realize those dreams when the time is right — those are the fundamental beliefs to a successful manifestation practice.

ChatGPT is incredibly useful for manifesting in other ways, including disproving your fears.

Monaghan's technique is not the only way to utilize ChatGPT for manifestation. There are countless other uses, including disproving irrational fears and doubts, as content creator and manifestation expert @hood.winkle explained on TikTok.

“Once you’ve identified what you’re trying to manifest, I need you to think of every doubt you have about manifesting it,” she instructed. “You’re going to let the robot disprove those beliefs.”

Advertisement

For example, if you’re manifesting your dream job, but don’t fully believe that you could achieve that level of work or are concerned about how it would fit into your dreams of having a family, ask ChatGPT.

“I let ChatGPT do the research for me," she explained. "I log into ChatGPT and say, 'I have a belief that relationships can only be either funny and playful or mysterious and cold with attraction. Can you find real-life examples…that have both?'"

“Your subconscious needs to know that what you want is legitimately possible,” she added. “Possible in general, but also possible for you specifically.”

Advertisement

So, go online, use ChatGPT to provide an outline of your dream life, and then use it to dispel any fears or doubts you have. You'll be living your dream life in no time.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories