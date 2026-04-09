Repeating This Phrase Gives You A Mental Advantage Over 95% Of People In 2026, According To An Astrologer

The astrology for the rest of 2026 is no joke. But according to astrologer Haley Comet, repeating one specific phrase gives you a mental advantage over 95% of people.

Now that Saturn and Neptune are in Aries, "our ideals are put to the test," the astrologers at Cafe Astrology explained. This is an uncomfortable energy, but it ultimately leads to major personal growth. Though the universe is putting us through some tests for the rest of the year, Comet shared the phrase to keep in mind, especially on the worst days. While it's impossible to can't control what life throws your way, you're on your way to becoming way more resilient than you've ever felt before.

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Repeating 'not me, not mine' gives you a mental advantage over 95% of people in 2026.

As Comet explained in a video, this phrase is "going to be so key with Saturn and Neptune in Aries." According to the astrologer, this phrase addresses feelings of being weighed down by things that aren't even ours to carry. Whether it's experiencing shame, embarrassment, or guilt, these heavy emotions have a heavy weight on our psyche.

There are many ways this might show up in your life. For example, "Shame for experiences we did nothing wrong," Comet explained, or "Embarrassment for experiences when we just showed up earnestly, honestly, and authentically. Awkwardness, when somebody else pushed our boundaries and made us feel uncomfortable, and yet we absorbed the awkwardness of that interaction."

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However, none of these emotions is meant for us to carry for too long. This is why repeating the phrase 'not me, not mine' when you find yourself getting bogged down in these emotions this year gives you a mental advantage.

This year is teaching everyone to own their own stuff and let go of what's not theirs to carry.

It'll be difficult at first, but by keeping this phrase in mind, people will notice how lighter they feel, "Especially with Neptune in Aries, the sign of self, how you think, therefore you are," Comet explained.

With that being said, be careful with what other people project onto you. It's tricky at first, but by being cautious, you won't absorb and internalize what others think. Instead, everyone will learn to separate other people's opinions from their own thoughts, causing them to discover who they truly are a little bit more.

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This is a year for "Owning my stuff," Comet said, "striving to get better every single day, but not carrying shame, guilt, or embarrassment." This is crucial, as internationally published author and independent consultant Imi Lo, MA, pointed out, "This habit stems from deep-seated beliefs that they are too damaged, too emotional, or simply not good enough, which significantly lowers their self-esteem."

So, if people truly want to be the best version of themselves, they must first learn to let go of concepts, things, and people who don't improve their lives. While cutting people off is never easy, the reward of doing so is undeniable. According to the Association for Psychological Science, "Researchers have found that authentic people enjoy better psychological health and a greater sense of meaning in their lives."

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.