5 Zodiac Signs Experiencing Extremely Good Luck From Now Until The End Of April 2026, According To An Astrologer

Five zodiac signs are experiencing extremely good luck from now until the end of April 2026. Astrologer Tati Petkovic explained how April's astrological energy greatly benefits these lucky signs this month.

While you might've gone through it in the past, things won't remain unchanged forever. With Uranus moving out of Taurus and Venus blessing a couple of different signs this month, you can expect prosperity in all areas of life. From your love life taking a turn for the better to your business taking off unexpectedly, good luck is on your side. Of course, it isn't just dependent on these rare transits. While the universe is opening up the door for you, it's up to these five signs to take advantage of the blessings they're being given.

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1. Cancer

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Jupiter, the planet of luck itself, is not only in your sign this month, but "it’s finally direct," Petkovic explained. Thanks to this beautiful energy, expect to experience an abundance of opportunities as feelings of optimism and growth slowly begin to take over.

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Life hasn’t exactly been easy for you over the past few months. However, things are finally looking up for you. You're starting to see any stagnation you’ve been experiencing begin to disappear. From your career flourishing to your mental health improving, by the end of the month, you'll be in a much better place than you've ever been before. So long as you continue to work hard, anything that’s been holding you back will become an obstacle of the past as you begin to manifest that life of your dreams.

2. Pisces

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Pisces, you’ve had your fair share of frustrations over the last few months. From stagnation in your career to issues in your relationships, you’ll be pleased to know that good luck is finally on its way.

According to Petkovic, since Jupiter rules you and it’s direct again, your dating life, self-expression, and creativity are getting an upgrade. This means that if you’ve been itching for change, now is the time to take advantage. Not only are you finally in the right state of mind, but endless opportunities are flowing your way, causing you to become more successful in the long run.

3. Sagittarius

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Sagittarius, with Jupiter, the planet of luck, as your ruling planet, you're always pretty lucky. However, it might not have exactly felt that way while Jupiter was retrograde from November 2025 until early March 2026. While that might’ve been difficult, Jupiter is now direct, and your signature good luck is back in April, a month promising a ton of opportunities.

As Petkovic explained, in April 2026, you're experiencing an abundance of luck when it comes to your collaborations, investments, loans, shared resources, and most importantly, how you’re healing parts of yourself. This means that if you’ve been hoping for a major upgrade, April is your month to shine.

4. Taurus

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Taurus, you've been going through it for the past few years. Since Uranus has been in your sign, you've likely felt very unsettled. However, your luck is finally changing for the better in April 2026. Not only is lucky planet Venus moving through your sign this month, but Uranus finally leaves your sign on April 25.

Petkovic explained that due to this energy, you can expect to feel more attractive, affectionate, and recognized. That being said, it's not the time to simply sit back and relax. Venus in your sign makes you more magnetic than ever, so if you've been itching for a promotion or better opportunities in general, now is the time to network.

5. Gemini

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Though you might experience a slower start to the month, Gemini, everything changes by the end of April. According to Petkovic, “You’re also gonna get this lovely boost at the end of the month when Venus enters your sign on the 24th.”

This is followed by Uranus entering your sign soon after, causing an abundance of surprises and fast progression. However, depending on how you handle these changes, these next few years have the power to turn you into the best version of yourself.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.