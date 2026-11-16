The Moon enters Pisces on November 17, 2026 and the Sun is in Scorpio. That means we have two of the most intense water signs activated so emotions are running high.

The good thing is it's easier to connect with your emotions on Tuesday. The Moon is today's tarot card for everyone which is a little bit of a warning about making decisions based on fear and anxiety. Feelings can be hard to understand. So, it's a good idea to balance thoughts with facts.

Here's your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Tuesday, November 17, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aries: Knight of Wands

You have a lot of things you're interested in trying out, and on Tuesday, the Knight of Wands encourages you to bravely try at least one of them.

If you're thinking about changing careers, consider looking at your options. If you're hoping to learn a new skill, make a plan. Little by little, what you work on can become something you truly can do.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Taurus: Queen of Swords

Your tarot card for Tuesday is the Queen of Swords, which reminds you to share your wisdom with others. You have a ton of life experience, Taurus.

It's valuable for helping friends in their own situations. What you've learned can be of use to someone who needs to hear about your experiences.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Gemini: Ace of Cups

Your emotions are clues that you can use to understand what to do next. The Ace of Cups is a reminder that at any moment, a fresh idea can spark you to really want to try something that you've never done before.

On Tuesday, get ready for sudden inspiration for a project. You have something you want to say, Gemini. Today's the day to say it!

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Cancer: Three of Pentacles

You can create a side hustle if you work on it with consistency, Cancer. The Three of Pentacles encourages you to help others and do things that make a difference in people's lives, perhaps for pay.

On Tuesday, see what benefits you financially and how you might be able to fill a demand for the things you're able to offer.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Leo: Justice

It's good to know why you do the things you do, Leo. There's a very personal meaning behind each and every one of your decisions.

On Tuesday, the Justice tarot card invites you to check your values. You have to truly understand your own values and reasoning, so when you hear the opinions of others, you can stand by them.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Virgo: The Sun

You work super hard, Virgo, and sometimes you forget that you need to enjoy yourself. The Sun tarot card reminds you to see the best parts of your life beyond being productive or what you're doing to make money.

On Tuesday, take a moment to enjoy nature or to cherish a moment with a friend. You have to give yourself things to look forward to, and not let your identity be what you accomplish.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Libra: Queen of Cups

The Queen of Cups is a tarot card that reminds you to trust your intuition and let it guide you. Ideas and feelings are important even if they don't make a ton of sense right now.

On Tuesday, you might not know why your emotions act a certain way. That's okay. You should still honor each and every one of them.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Six of Cups

There's a lot of value in reflecting back and remembering all the things you've been through in life. You remember a friendship that changed your life and/or a job that taught you who you are.

The Six of Cups encourages you to take a walk down memory lane on Tuesday. You have so much to look forward to in the future, but take the lessons you've learned along the way.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Queen of Wands

The changes you make each day matter, Sagittarius, even when you don't think anyone else sees what you're trying to do. Celebrate your wins, no matter how small you think they are.

On Tuesday, the Queen of Wands encourages you to appreciate your personal growth. Every time you do something that teaches you to be more patient or kind is a positive.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Three of Swords

Betrayal is a real heartache, Capricorn. The Three of Swords is about feeling disappointed by things that honestly never should have happened.

It's time to forgive yourself for the mistakes you've made in the past. You can't go back and change what you did before. But on Tuesday, you can let it stop bothering you.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

It can be so hard not to compare yourself to others. Envy is a true struggle for you on Tuesday. The Ace of Pentacles reversed encourages you to listen to your feelings.

You might have a little bit of sadness related to a friend's success. Rather than feel bad for yourself or them, use the moment as an opportunity to be more motivated. You can see jealousy as an experience that's good for you to grow.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Pisces: Eight of Cups

The Eight of Cups is an uplifting tarot card that encourages you to really think about what makes you happiest. On Tuesday, you kinda feel uncomfortable in relationships or situations that you've outgrown.

You don't have to stay involved in something that doesn't work for where you are now. You can make new choices and pick something else.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.