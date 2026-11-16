4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck So Easily On Tuesday, November 17

Luck and abundance are strong for four zodiac signs who take the motivating energy of Moon in Aquarius opposite Mars in Leo on November 17 and run with it. Mars, the planet of passion, is traveling alongside Jupiter in Leo, giving them just enough confidence to turn some smart risks into rewards.

Mars and Jupiter both in Leo give the courage needed to finally do something to get out of rut rather than just thinking about what to do. It helps that there’s plenty of charisma to go around today. Which is very useful for getting people to get on board with ideas, especially since the Moon is in Aquarius, which rewards working together rather than trying to do everything alone. These astrological signs are a little unconventional. On Tuesday, that opens doors that caution would otherwise keep closed.

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1. Leo

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With Mars and Jupiter both in your zodiac sign, Leo, the main character energy you have on Tuesday makes you impossible to ignore. Since the Aquarius Moon is in your relationship zone, people are very eager to help you on November 17.

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Hard to say no to your charisma! Good fortune comes through asking for favors today. Seems counterintuitive, but that actually makes people like you more. Keep in mind that part of letting people help you is listening to other people’s perspectives.

2. Aquarius

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People a very supportive of you on November 17. Mars in your relationship zone makes people very passionate cheerleaders for you. Not to mention you have Jupiter, the planet of luck there as well, which is a good sign that someone has a big opportunity that seems almost tailor made for you.

Having the Moon in your sign means your intuition is spot on when it comes to knowing who to work with. It’ll feel kinda like you’re on a pedestal with so many people clamoring to help you but don’t forget this is an astrological opposition. That means no taking without also being willing to give a little. Good fortune comes when you meet others halfway.

3. Aries

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Tuesday’s astrology gives you a little push to take some calculated risks. Mars in your house of joy and creativity means luck comes from simply following your passion. Show off today, Aries. Don’t be shy!

There’s nothing more attractive to the universe than someone going after exactly what they want. And the Aquarius Moon in your long-term wishes zone is a sign that November 17 is a day when your manifestations are very likely to start becoming your reality.

4. Sagittarius

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Your ruling planet Jupiter spending time with Mars in a fellow fire sign turns your natural optimism up a notch. You think big on a regular day, Sagittarius. Tuesday’s astrology makes your ability to manifest even more powerful than usual because the Aquarius Moon is in your thought zone so there’s really no limit to what you can cook up.

It also makes you extra persuasive on November 17. No idea is too ambitious and better yet, the way you talk about your passions gets people excited to get in on the action. Speak your manifestations out loud today. Doors are opening!

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Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.