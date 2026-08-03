The Tarot Horoscope For August 4 Has An Important Message For Your Zodiac Sign On Tuesday

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for August 4, 2026. The Sun is in Leo, and the Moon is in Aries. Tuesday's collective tarot card is the Ace of Swords, reversed.

The Ace of Swords, reversed, highlights those moments when you just can't see things clearly. The impulsiveness of Aries can push you to do too much quickly. Then, there is the extremeness of ego, which can happen during Leo season. Let's see what else is in store for you on Tuesday, based on your card reading for the day.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Tuesday, August 4, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aries: The Chariot, reversed

Aries, the reversed Chariot tarot card is about surrendering something (or a person) to its fate and deciding you'll no longer try to participate in its success.

On Tuesday, you may find yourself ready to make a very difficult decision about a relationship. This letting go is not a negative for you in the long run, but it may feel that way. You could just be deciding that you'll no longer compromise on what means the most to you.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Taurus: Page of Wands

There's a trip on the horizon for you, Taurus, and the Page of Wands confirms that. This tarot card is about adventures and traveling.

Do you have a place you need to go to in the future? Make Tuesday, August 4, the day you start planning what you need and how you'll get things put together.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Gemini: Four of Cups

The Four of Cups is a sad tarot card that talks about the pain and sorrow associated with missed opportunities. Today, August 4, you have to allow yourself to review your regrets.

Looking back is super healthy, especially if your desire is to make things better in the future. You can learn from your experiences, Gemini, and revise as you see necessary to enjoy future success.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Cancer: Queen of Pentacles

Cancer, you desire a financial future that is secure and safe, not just for you, but also for your loved ones. It's very important for you to cast that future vision into your universe by speaking it into reality.

Your tarot card for Tuesday, the Queen of Pentacles, symbolizes success that has been nurtured with intent. Plan out your vision and trust that, with consistency, the powers of the universe will guide you to your destiny.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Leo: Page of Cups

Your tarot card for Tuesday, August 4, is the Page of Cups, and it's about childlike wonder and faith.

Today, give yourself permission to believe in the impossible dreams that you once abandoned because of fear. Allow yourself a chance to see that good things can happen to you.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Virgo: The Lovers

The Lovers tarot card shows you that you can be happy with what you have right now, Virgo, even if there are things out in the world that seem to be very interesting to you.

On Tuesday, you are given an opportunity to recommit yourself to your relationship and do something special to show your love is what you want. A date night planned in advance can be a wonderful place to start.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Libra: The World, reversed

Sometimes things happen that cause a delay, and you can't really control that. You have to do the best you can to manage the situation to the best of your capability.

That's the overarching message behind the World tarot card when it's in reverse. You can try to recreate other forms of closure, but be patient with yourself and the process. Certain situations aren't about tying everything up in a nice bow; they can be lessons that teach you to be comfortable with what you don't understand.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Hierophant, reversed

You're so ready for big changes to happen on Tuesday that it looks like you might be the catalyst for many of them.

On Tuesday, August 4, the Hierophant, reversed, is a reminder to overthrow old habits and routines that you know aren't useful anymore. It's great for tradition, but not everything you have done in the past needs to repeat itself in the future. Change can be healthy and good!

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Seven of Pentacles

It's time to do a mini-review of the life you've lived so you can know what to do to pivot into a new direction.

Your tarot card for August 4 is the Seven of Pentacles, which is the perfect card to get at the start of a new month. It invites you to really stop and think about the days ahead. Journal about them! Think about the future with an active mindset.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Six of Cups, reversed

Your memories are so precious, Capricorn. You cherish so many of them, and they will forever be part of who you are today.

On Tuesday, the Six of Cups, reversed, highlights remembering all the beautiful parts of your history and thinking of them in fond ways. There doesn't need to be a reason or an action to take right now. All that matters is feeling the emotions once again.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Nine of Swords

On Tuesday, August 4, you learn to let go of the anxiety that comes to you in moments when you are perfectly fine, but the feelings come anyway.

The Nine of Swords represents those uncomfortable moments that often make no sense, but they make you feel unsettled. It's OK to set things aside when they really feel like they're too much for you to handle.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Pisces: Three of Pentacles, reversed

The Three of Pentacles tarot card is about teamwork and accomplishing so much more than you thought you could with people who want to see you succeed.

On Tuesday, August 4, talk about your ideas with friends and see who is interested in getting involved. You can make plans together and really make this a memorable experience for your friendship.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written horoscopes and tarot readings for 10 years.