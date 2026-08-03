Your Horoscope Is Here For Tuesday, August 4: The Moon Squares Mercury

Your daily horoscope is here for August 4, 2026. The Aries Moon squares Mercury in Cancer on Tuesday.

Squares in astrology are known to create friction, and this one is no different. The Aries Moon likes to move fast and act on instinct. Meanwhile, Mercury in Cancer wants to express feelings carefully. When they clash, communication goes slightly sideways. Choose your words wisely and triple-check any messages before sending.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, August 4, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Watch your words, Aries. With the Moon in your sign on Tuesday, your impulsiveness is cranked up to 11. You speak before thinking, and something you say comes out sharper than you intended.

To make matters worse, Mercury in Cancer has everyone around you feeling extra sensitive. You may have to put your ego aside and apologize, even if you didn't mean to hurt their feelings. Often, impact matters more than intent.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

Normally, you're steady as a rock, Taurus. You're a fixed, earth sign after all. But on August 4, Aries' impulsive energy gets the better of you, and you share something before you're ready. Mercury in Cancer doesn't help matters, as it wants you to express your feelings before you've had time to edit them.

Don't worry, though. In the afternoon, the Moon aligns with Mars to clear things up. This energy is direct, but less harsh. What came out unexpectedly earlier in the day gets a follow-up conversation that puts it in better context.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

You're all over the place, Gemini. The Moon-Mercury square on August 4 has you feeling scatterbrained and overwhelmed. You're trying to work on too many things at once, and nothing is getting done.

Take a breath and choose one thing to give your energy to. Though Aries wants action, you can't spread yourself thin trying to do everything. Take note of your priorities and work on what is most important or time-sensitive.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

Tuesday morning is tense, Cancer. Mercury in your sign squares off with the Aries Moon. This energy makes you extra sensitive, and you may take every little comment as a personal attack.

Perhaps this just isn't a day for socializing. On Tuesday, some solitude does you a world of good. Spend time alone and journal or meditate. Focus on finding a sense of calm within yourself and try not to let others get to you.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

It's still your season, Leo, and you want to shine. Yet on August 4, you are called to step out of the spotlight momentarily. As the Aries Moon squares Mercury in Cancer, spend some time alone.

You are on the verge of burning out, so take time to recharge in private. Get your thoughts in order so you don't let the stress get to you and make you say something you don't mean.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

You're in luck, Virgo. While the Moon-Mercury square on August 4 creates tension for most other zodiac signs, it is actually working in your favor.

This alignment helps you process your thoughts and act accordingly. Problem-solving is effortless on Tuesday, and you can check items off your to-do list with ease. Still, make an effort to speak kindly to others, because not everyone is feeling as good as you are.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

Right now, it feels like everyone in your life wants something different from you, Libra. During the Moon-Mercury square on Tuesday, you're being pulled in multiple directions, and it's exhausting. Your boss wants one thing, your family wants another, and so do your friends.

Pause and reflect before overextending yourself. Your first instinct is likely to people-please, but you are allowed to put yourself first and set boundaries when needed. You can say no. You don't have to be everything for everyone.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

Tension is building, Scorpio, and on August 4, it bubbles over. Someone says something to you without thinking, and it really strikes a nerve. You feel far more strongly about it than the other person expected.

Don't get defensive or act out of anger. This person didn't mean to hurt your feelings. Take a moment to calm yourself and avoid starting an unnecessary argument. You're valid in your feelings, but this issue is not worth fighting over.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

As a fellow fire sign, you usually work well with Aries' impulsive energy. But on August 4, you need to be careful. As the Aries Moon squares Mercury in Cancer, you may say something harsh without thinking.

You are not the most sensitive sign, Sagittarius, and sometimes you hurt people's feelings without meaning to. You're not one to double down, though. You don't want to make anyone feel bad, and as soon as you realize you did, you use your positive energy to make them feel better.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

You much prefer logic over feelings, Capricorn. Ruled by Saturn, the planet of discipline, you like to look at the facts. Yet, on Tuesday, you are encouraged to pay attention to your emotions.

Mercury in Cancer is all about expressing how you feel. But you can't do that if you don't understand it yourself. This means no suppressing or avoiding difficult feelings. On August 4, dig deep and reflect on your emotions. Let yourself feel.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

Protect your peace, Aquarius. It's easy for things to go sideways on August 4. A message you send is misconstrued, or something you say is taken the wrong way. Think before speaking, but don't be afraid to walk away if that's easier.

It seems like the people in your life are intent on misunderstanding you on Tuesday. So, skip the drama and save any important discussions for another day. They can wait.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

When the Aries Moon squares Mercury in Cancer on August 4, your heart and mind are pulling you in two different directions. On one hand, you crave deep, soulful connections, and you know those take time to build. On the other, you feel an intense pressure to act at this very moment.

Trust your intuition, Pisces, and don't let Tuesday's impulsive energy get the better of you. Consider journaling about how you feel or taking a walk in nature to calm down.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.