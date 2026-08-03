5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, From Now To August 9

Five zodiac signs have the best weekly horoscopes by far for the week of August 3 to 9, 2026. Many transformations are happening this month, with the eclipse energy already in motion reminding us to let go and embrace these new doors that are opening.

This week, the signs below will continue to experience their own metamorphosis as Leo season brings them closer to alignment. While the Taurus Moon on the 4th might have us reconsider our value system, it is still an excellent transit to prioritize our needs and incorporate more self-love. Things begin to intensify with Venus entering Libra on the 6th. The Gemini Moon on the 7th adds some inspiration and opens our eyes to new ideas. On August 9, the Moon in Cancer brings the grounding energy needed to officially close the stories that Mercury retrograde brought to light.

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1. Aries

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It's an action-oriented week with Monday's Moon in your sign setting the tone by showing you that anything is possible and encouraging you not to lose sight of your goals. For those who may think things are not going your way, the Venus energy makes it easier to gain back control.

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This week, Jupiter shows you that you have hope, so you're more optimistic again. The visionary Gemini energy catapults new ideas, and Venus now in Libra adds support and plenty of fuel in your gas tank.

Overall, enjoy the Venusian energy as it allows you to have a positive change of pace for the next several weeks. Socialize and meet new people, Aries. Try to be more diplomatic and don’t spend recklessly. Spend time with friends and reconnect with yourself as Leo season puts into perspective your power.

2. Taurus

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Now that your ruler, Venus, is in the gorgeous sign of Libra, it makes things more relaxing for you this week, Taurus. You'll begin to see some improvements with managing spending habits or finances over the next several weeks.

Get ready to center on self-care with the Aries Moon at the beginning of the week showing you how to take it slow as Saturn puts the brakes on some of your plans. But an awakening is very likely when the Moon is in your sign midweek, and then the Cancer Moon at the end of the week will provide the opportunities needed to break you free from a creative block.

The transformations occurring in your professional sector this week are the breakthrough needed in order to keep climbing and meeting the people who will get you to where you want to be in the future.

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3. Gemini

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One of the delightful moments for you this week is the Venus in Libra transit. This is going to add plenty of harmony in your relationship sector, creating new pathways for success.

For those who are looking for a new beginning in the realm of love, Venus in this position could have you consider the type of partner you are searching for. It can be a fruitful time for those in relationships since it can make you more willing to spend time with the person you love.

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Explore and learn what piques your curiosity once the Moon is in your sign at the end of the week. Opportunities to evolve your skills will be possible beginning this week as the Moon in your sign meets with Uranus, showing you how to conjure some fantastic ideas.

4. Libra

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You take on the spotlight this week with Venus in your zodiac sign beginning on the 6th, Libra. However, the themes early on could be on self-love and protecting your boundaries when the Moon is in Aries, since Saturn could have you analyzing past relationships.

There is an element of learning at this time as well, but it will serve to prepare you and make you more confident in the future. Jupiter will be a major player this week, aspecting your relationship houses and adding some thrilling periods.

Because this week is all about sorting your ideas, your muses could come and awaken any dreams you had in hiding. Just remember that with Saturn still opposing your sign, the theme for the week will also center on you learning to be patient and gentle with yourself.

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5. Aquarius

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Eclipse season is here to bring changes designed to make you dig deep and see your purpose. This is not a week to reminisce about what could have been, Aquarius. Instead, it is your week to begin to take action.

Luckily, you are more charming and magnetic during the Aries lunation at the beginning of the week. Working in collaborative settings could usher in lots of success for you. The Moon in Taurus makes Wednesday and Thursday a creative and relaxing couple of days allowing you to focus on home decor or any changes you want to make.

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Career goals are illuminated this week as you see the potential you can produce or acquire with patience. Utilize this period to recharge. For those who are feeling burnt out, it's a good week to find a new method to tackle your challenges. Leo season wants you to make room for what you deserve from here on out.

A.T Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.