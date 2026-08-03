Much-Deserved Success Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On August 4, 2026

On August 4, 2026, much-deserved success is arriving for three zodiac signs. It's always a good day when Jupiter direct is in town, because this transit brings such positive energy.

Can we do it? Yes, we can! That's our mantra for the day, and for these astrological signs, it results in serious success. We start the day on a high note, and we keep singing that note all through the day.

What's more is that one success leads to another. That's right. We're not stopping any time soon. We see how easy it is to stay on track once we find that road to success. Of course, we are happy to stick with it. On Tuesday, success is becoming second nature.

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1. Aries

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You know what success looks like, Aries. You might even think you know what it tastes like. It's just so palpable. You've also come to know that you don't want to be without it, and so, you make that happen, too.

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During Jupiter direct, the rules change. You now realize that nothing in this world can hold you back from pursuing and succeeding in your dreams. With the planet of abundance in Leo, that is even more true.

Jupiter's influence is always positive, and this direct power-push helps you see very clearly. You know what you want and how to make it so. You also know how to smile broadly as success takes over. Nice!

2. Virgo

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When we say that success finds you, we need to add that it finds you when you're ready. You may not be used to ultimately succeeding, but when you do, you know why. It's so well deserved.

You are someone who is used to trying hard, failing, succeeding, and moving on. You've seen the best of both worlds, and none of it burdens you. Life is life, and that comes with ups and downs. It's just part of being human.

However, when it's your turn to experience success, you handle it like a pro. On this day, during Jupiter direct, success finds you, Virgo, and you know just what to do to make it last.

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3. Scorpio

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There's a very good reason why you're so successful at this time, Scorpio, and it has nothing to do with luck. It's because you put in the hours and the legwork. And what do you know? It worked!

You're diligent as ever, Scorpio. When a transit as powerful as Jupiter direct hits, you're the type of person who is already there for the success that is destined to follow. That's especially true when the planet of expansion is in Leo. You put in the time, and now it's your turn to shine.

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Let's put it this way: Whatever you've been working on over the last few months is coming back at you on Tuesday, and in all the right ways. It looks like you were on to something great after all. Keep up the good work!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.