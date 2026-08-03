Hardships Come To An End For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Tuesday, August 4

On Tuesday, August 4, 2026, hardships start to end for four Chinese zodiac signs. It's a Metal Dog Balance Day, during a Wood Sheep month and a Fire Horse Year.

Balance Days are perfect for getting your life together. Even though it sounds like you might not be asked to do anything, it's actually quite the opposite. Days like this one are meant for action that moves your life forward and evens out what has recently felt ready for change.

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It's a day to elope or propose marriage and set a date. If you're in the middle of a project that involves changing things around in a room, then the furniture gets moved, or a color for the walls is picked. Being in limbo ends because four animal signs make a decision that brings real solutions.

1. Horse

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You've got a lot on your mind, and you know that this is the day when you need to have a heart-to-heart. On August 4, you pick a place and time where you can meet up with a person who really means a lot to you. You know that you could do it by text. Some meetings are just best done face-to-face, and you prefer to read body language to figure out how to frame what you say next.

The last time you spoke by text, it ended up in an argument, and life has been really tense between you and them ever since. You're ready to clear the air. It's what will make hardships end. They are to meet up when you schedule an in-person coffee chat. You have so much to go over that you don't want to risk being misunderstood or words being taken out of context. Things go super well, and you're both on the right track.

2. Tiger

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Tiger, you've been putting this one offer a friend made to you on hold for quite some time because, frankly, things didn't feel right. You weren't ready to make the investment. You thought maybe you could do it yourself, but there were things you just didn't understand or know well enough. So, that didn't happen as you hoped.

On Tuesday, rather than letting things get worse, you agree to the arrangement with a friend. Thankfully, they are still available to help. The moment they step in, you feel such relief. The stress was so burdensome, you didn't realize how much of a hardship it was for you. But today that's over and done. Thank goodness!

3. Dog

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There's been a problem with making plans with someone else. Either your schedule didn't work out, or theirs wasn't right. There was always a reason you couldn't get together, and it felt like it was never going to happen. On Tuesday, something changes, and you both can lock in.

The date gets set, and it's shocking at first because this is the first time everything worked out. All the hardship didn't make sense until something finally happened. The universe was watching your back!

4. Goat

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You like everything as it is, and when you feel like it's working OK, you prefer not to make improvements. Luckily, you have time today to do something you've been putting off for a while.

It's funny how one small thing can be so simple, but when you don't have it, or it's not working properly, life just feels hard. That's what Tuesday reveals to you the moment you finally download that update for your computer or install a piece of equipment. You realize that you needed it more than you realized. Everything moves lightning fast now. You're not a techy person, but this makes a huge difference for you.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.